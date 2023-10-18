Результати скринінгових лабораторних аналізів і лікування спадкових порушень згортання крові*
Deficiency
Screening Test Results
Comments
Factor XII, high molecular weight kininogen, or prekallikrein
PTT long
PT normal
Laboratory test abnormality without clinical bleeding
Specific assays required to distinguish from factor XI deficiency, in which posttraumatic and perioperative bleeding may occur
No treatment required
Factor XI
PTT long
PT normal
Autosomal recessive
Increased frequency in patients of Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry
Posttraumatic and perioperative bleeding
Diagnosis by specific factor assay
For treatment of bleeding: recombinant human factor VIIa or fresh frozen plasma, plus inhibition of fibrinolysis by aminocaproic acid or tranexamic acid
Plasma factor XI half-life = 50 hours
Factor VIII or IX
PTT long
PT normal
Factor VIII deficiency (hemophilia A)
Factor IX deficiency (hemophilia B)
X-linked transmission
Mild or severe bleeding in males, depending on factor VIII or factor IX level
For treatment of bleeding: factor replacement
Plasma factor VIII half-life = 8–12 hours
Plasma factor IX half-life = 18 hours
Factor VII
PTT normal
PT long
Autosomal recessive, rare
Diagnosed by specific factor assay
For treatment of bleeding: Recombinant activated factor VII or plasma-derived factor VII concentrate
Plasma factor VII half-life = 4–6 hours
Factor X, factor V, or prothrombin
PTT long
PT long
Autosomal recessive, rare
Mild to severe bleeding
Diagnosed by specific assays
For treatment of bleeding due to factor X or prothrombin deficiency:
For treatment of bleeding due to factor V deficiency: Fresh frozen plasma with or without platelet concentrates (to supply platelet factor V)
Plasma half-life of factor X = 40–60 hours
Plasma half-life of prothrombin = 60–72 hours
Plasma half-life of factor V = 36 hours
Fibrinogen
In afibrinogenemia (fibrinogen < 10 mg/dL [< 0.1 g/L]), no clotting in PTT or PT because machine end point is not triggered
In hypofibrinogenemia (fibrinogen 70–100 mg/dL [0.7–1 g/L]), PTT and PT often prolonged by several seconds and thrombin time long
Autosomal recessive, rare
Severe bleeding in afibrinogenemia (homozygous state)
Posttraumatic and perioperative bleeding in hypofibrinogenemia (heterozygous state)
For treatment of bleeding:
Plasma half-life of fibrinogen = 2–4 days
Dysfibrinogenemia
PTT long
PT long
Thrombin time long
Autosomal dominant, rare†
Various manifestations (no, or only mild, posttraumatic and perioperative bleeding, tendency for thrombosis, wound dehiscence)
Fibrinogen low in clotting assay but normal in immunologic assay
Factor XIII
PTT normal
PT normal
Thrombin time normal
Clot lysis in 5M urea
Autosomal recessive, rare
Poor wound healing
For treatment of bleeding:
Plasma half-life of factor XIII = 9–12 days
Alpha 2-antiplasmin
PTT normal
PT normal
Clot lysis times in 5M urea or saline accelerated
Autosomal recessive, rare‡
Severe bleeding in homozygotes
Posttraumatic and perioperative bleeding in heterozygotes
Specific assay required for confirmation of diagnosis
For treatment of bleeding: Inhibition of excessive fibrinolysis using aminocaproic acid or tranexamic acid
PT = prothrombin time; PTT = partial thromboplastin time.