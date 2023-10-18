Скринінг на наявність ускладнень цукрового діабету та супутніх розладів у дітей
Complication
Begin Screening
Screening Frequency
Method
Type 1 diabetes
Hypertension
Upon diagnosis
Every visit
Blood pressure measurement
Dyslipidemia
Soon after diagnosis (once diabetes stabilized), age recommendations vary:
ADA: If LDL ≤ 100 mg/dL (2.59 mmol/L), repeat at 9 to 11 years; then, if < 100 mg/dL, repeat every 3 years
If abnormal, optimize glycemia control and nutritional therapy. For children > 10 years, if after 6 months LDL > 160 mg/dL (4.14 mmol/L) or > 130 mg/dL (3.37 mmol/L) with cardiovascular risk factors, initiate statin therapy.
ISPAD: Every 3 years if results are normal
Low-density lipoprotein (LDL), high-density lipoprotein (HDL), and triglyceride levels
Nephropathy
After 2 to 5 years of diabetes, start at puberty or at age 10 to 11 years (whichever is earlier)
If normal, 1 year
ADA: If abnormal, repeat with confirmation in 2 of 3 samples over 6 months
Urine albumin:creatinine ratio
Neuropathy
After 2 to 5 years of diabetes, start at puberty or at age 10 to 11 years (whichever is earlier)
At regular visits, at least annually
Foot examination with foot pulses, pinprick, 10-g monofilament sensation tests, vibration, and ankle reflexes
Retinopathy
After 2 to 5 years of diabetes, start at puberty or at age 10 to 11 years (whichever is earlier)
2 to 4 years
Dilated examination by an ophthalmologist or other trained, experienced clinician
Celiac disease
Upon diagnosis
2 years
Celiac antibodies
Thyroid disease
Upon diagnosis
1 to 2 years if thyroid antibodies are negative, sooner if symptoms of hypothyroidism develop or thyroid antibodies are positive
At diagnosis: Thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) and free thyroxine (T4) levels, thyroid antibodies
Serial monitoring: TSH with reflex to free T4 (done if TSH is abnormal)
Psychosocial issues
Upon diagnosis
At least annually
Evaluation for diabetes distress, depression, disordered eating
Type 2 diabetes
Hypertension
Upon diagnosis
Every visit
Blood pressure measurement
Dyslipidemia
Upon diagnosis
1 year
Same as type 1
Nephropathy
Upon diagnosis
1 year
Same as type 1
Neuropathy
Upon diagnosis
At regular visits, at least annually
Same as type 1
Retinopathy
Upon diagnosis
1 year
Same as type 1
Psychosocial issues
Upon diagnosis
At least annually
Same as type 1
Data from ElSayed NA, Aleppo G, Aroda VR, et al: 14. Children and Adolescents: Standards of Care in Diabetes-2023. Diabetes Care 46(Suppl 1):S230-S253, 2023. doi: 10.2337/dc23-S014 and from Limbert C, Tinti D, Malik F, et al: ISPAD Clinical Practice Consensus Guidelines 2022: The delivery of ambulatory diabetes care to children and adolescents with diabetes. Pediatr Diabetes 23(8):1243-1269, 2022. doi: 10.1111/pedi.13417.
ADA = American Diabetes Association; LDL = low-density lipoprotein; ISPAD = International Society for Pediatric and Adolescent Diabetes; free T4 = free serum thyroxine; TSH = thyroid-stimulating hormone.