Скринінгові та підтверджуючі дослідження на порфірії
Testing
In Patients With Acute Neurovisceral Symptoms
In Patients With Photosensitivity
Screening
Urinary ALA, PBG, creatinine (random urine sample)*
Plasma porphyrins†
Confirmation (when screening test results are significantly abnormal)
Urinary ALA, PBG, and creatinine (quantitative test)*
Fecal and urinary porphyrins‡
Red blood cell PBG deaminase
Plasma porphyrins†
Genetic testing
Red blood cell porphyrins (total and metal-free)
Urinary ALA, PBG, porphyrins, and creatinine (quantitative)*
Fecal porphyrins‡
Plasma porphyrins†
Genetic testing
* Results are corrected according to urine creatinine level.
† The preferred method is by direct fluorescent spectrophotometry.
‡ Urinary and fecal porphyrins are fractionated only if the total is increased.
Data from Wang B, Bonkovsky HL, Lim JK, Balwani M. AGA Clinical Practice Update on Diagnosis and Management of Acute Hepatic Porphyrias: Expert Review. Gastroenterology 2023;164(3):484-491. doi:10.1053/j.gastro.2022.11.034
ALA = delta-aminolevulinic acid; PBG = porphobilinogen.