Скринінгові та підтверджуючі дослідження на порфірії

Testing

In Patients With Acute Neurovisceral Symptoms

In Patients With Photosensitivity

Screening

Urinary ALA, PBG, creatinine (random urine sample)*

Plasma porphyrins†

Confirmation (when screening test results are significantly abnormal)

Urinary ALA, PBG, and creatinine (quantitative test)*

Fecal and urinary porphyrins

Red blood cell PBG deaminase

Plasma porphyrins†

Genetic testing

Red blood cell porphyrins (total and metal-free)

Urinary ALA, PBG, porphyrins, and creatinine (quantitative)*

Fecal porphyrins

Plasma porphyrins†

Genetic testing

* Results are corrected according to urine creatinine level.

The preferred method is by direct fluorescent spectrophotometry.

Urinary and fecal porphyrins are fractionated only if the total is increased.

Data from Wang B, Bonkovsky HL, Lim JK, Balwani M. AGA Clinical Practice Update on Diagnosis and Management of Acute Hepatic Porphyrias: Expert Review. Gastroenterology 2023;164(3):484-491. doi:10.1053/j.gastro.2022.11.034

ALA = delta-aminolevulinic acid; PBG = porphobilinogen.

