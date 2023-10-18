Графік планового пренатального обстеження
Examination or Test
Initial Visit (usually first trimester)
Every Visit
Second Trimester
Third Trimester
Urine or serum beta-human chorionic gonadotropin to confirm pregnancy (if not already done and if pregnancy not yet confirmed on pelvic ultrasound)
X
General physical examination
Complete general physical examination
Evaluate fetal growth by checking fundal height (starting at 12 weeks in a singleton pregnancy, when fundus can be palpated above the pubic symphysis)
At 20 weeks in a singleton pregnancy, fundal height should be at the level of the umbilicus
Abdominal examination for fetal lie and estimated weight (starting at approximately 36 weeks)
Pelvic examination
Complete pelvic examination
Digital cervical examination (if indicated, starting > 36 weeks)
Papanicolaou (Pap) test (if patient is due for cervical cancer screening)
X
Weight
X
X
Blood pressure
X
X
Urine dipstick for protein
X
X
Fetal heart rate measurement (usually with hand-held Doppler device)
X
X
CBC
X
Repeat at 24 to 28 weeks
Blood type and screen for alloantibodies
X
Repeat in patients with Rh-negative blood type at 28 weeks*
Rubella and varicella immunity
X†
Hepatitis C
X
X
Repeat in high-risk patients at 24 to 28 weeks
Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)
X
Repeat in high-risk patients at 28 to 36 weeks
Syphilis
X
Repeat in high-risk patients at 28 to 36 weeks
Gonorrhea and chlamydia
X
Repeat in high-risk patients at 28 to 36 weeks
Tuberculosis (if at risk)
X
Urine culture
X
Swab of vagina and rectum for Group B beta-hemolytic streptococcus (GBS) colonization
At 36 to 37 weeks‡
Fasting plasma glucose or random plasma glucose
Oral glucose tolerance test to screen for gestational diabetes at 24 to 28 weeks
HbA1C
Only in patients at increased risk of undiagnosed type 2 diabetes
Pelvic ultrasound
Often done in first trimester if needed to estimate gestational age
Anatomy survey at 18 to 22 weeks
Counseling about testing for genetic and anatomic abnormalities; if desired, genetic carrier testing of parents is done prior to pregnancy or in the first trimester, and noninvasive (blood tests and/or ultrasound) and/or diagnostic testing (chorionic villous sampling or amniocentesis) are done in the first and/or second trimester
X
Testing for neural tube defects, if desired
Ultrasound
Maternal serum alpha-fetoprotein (MSAFP), at 16 to 18 weeks
Screening for anxiety and depression (screen more frequently if indicated)
X
X
Screening for intimate partner violence (screen more frequently if indicated)
X
* To prevent alloimmunization, pregnant patients with a Rh-negative blood type should receive anti-D immune globulin injection at either 28 weeks or 28 and 34 weeks.
† Rubella and varicella titers are measured unless women have documentation of vaccination or previous infection, thus confirming immunity.
‡ Not required in patients with GBS bacteriuria earlier in the current pregnancy or those who gave birth to a previous neonate with invasive GBS disease (intrapartum antibiotic prophylaxis is already recommended for these patients, so a third trimester vaginal-rectal swab is not necessary).
CBC = complete blood count