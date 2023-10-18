Ризик тромбозу глибоких вен та тромбоемболії легеневої артерії у хірургічних пацієнтів
Risk Category
Examples
Preventive Measures
Risk of DVT/PE (%)
Calf
Proximal
PE
Fatal PE
Low
Nonmajor surgery* in patients < 40 years with no clinical risk factors
Early and aggressive ambulation
2
0.4
0.2
0.002
Moderate
Nonmajor surgery in patients with risk factors
Minor surgery in patients 40–60 years with no clinical risk factors
Major surgery in patients < 40 years with no other clinical risk factors
Immobilized patients with major medical illnesses
LDUH every 12 hours, LMWH, fondaparinux, or IPC, with or without elastic stockings
10–20
2–4
1–2
0.1–0.4
High
Nonmajor surgery in patients > 60 years or 40–60 years with risk factors
Major surgery in patients > 40 years or with other clinical risk factors
LDUH every 8 hours, LMWH, fondaparinux, or IPC
20–40
4–8
2–4
0.4–1.0
Very high
Major surgery in patients > 40 years who have had a previous venous thromboembolic, malignant, or hypercoagulability disorder
In patients of any age:
LMWH, oral anticoagulation, IPC, or elastic stockings plus either LDUH every 8 hours or LMWH
Fondaparinux if patients have had orthopedic, abdominal, or thoracic surgery or have an acute, severe illness
LMWH or DOAC in some high-risk patients with cancer undergoing chemotherapy
40–80
10–20
4–10
0.2–5
* Nonmajor surgery is defined here as an operation that does not involve general anesthesia or respiratory assistance.
DOAC = direct oral anticoagulant; DVT = deep venous thrombosis; PE = pulmonary embolism; LDUH = low-dose unfractionated heparin; LMWH = low molecular weight heparin; IPC = intermittent pneumatic compression.
Adapted with permission from Geerts WH, Heit JA, Clagett GP, et al: Prevention of venous thromboembolism. Chest 119:132S–175S, 2001.