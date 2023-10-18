skip to main content
Ризик тромбозу глибоких вен та тромбоемболії легеневої артерії у хірургічних пацієнтів

Risk Category

Examples

Preventive Measures

Risk of DVT/PE (%)

Calf

Proximal

PE

Fatal PE

Low

Nonmajor surgery* in patients < 40 years with no clinical risk factors

Early and aggressive ambulation

2

0.4

0.2

0.002

Moderate

Nonmajor surgery in patients with risk factors

Minor surgery in patients 40–60 years with no clinical risk factors

Major surgery in patients < 40 years with no other clinical risk factors

Immobilized patients with major medical illnesses

LDUH every 12 hours, LMWH, fondaparinux, or IPC, with or without elastic stockings

10–20

2–4

1–2

0.1–0.4

High

Nonmajor surgery in patients > 60 years or 40–60 years with risk factors

Major surgery in patients > 40 years or with other clinical risk factors

LDUH every 8 hours, LMWH, fondaparinux, or IPC

20–40

4–8

2–4

0.4–1.0

Very high

Major surgery in patients > 40 years who have had a previous venous thromboembolic, malignant, or hypercoagulability disorder

In patients of any age:

  • Hip or knee arthroplasty

  • Hip fracture surgery

  • Elective neurosurgery

  • Multiple trauma

  • Spinal cord injury

LMWH, oral anticoagulation, IPC, or elastic stockings plus either LDUH every 8 hours or LMWH

Fondaparinux if patients have had orthopedic, abdominal, or thoracic surgery or have an acute, severe illness

LMWH or DOAC in some high-risk patients with cancer undergoing chemotherapy

40–80

10–20

4–10

0.2–5

* Nonmajor surgery is defined here as an operation that does not involve general anesthesia or respiratory assistance.

DOAC = direct oral anticoagulant; DVT = deep venous thrombosis; PE = pulmonary embolism; LDUH = low-dose unfractionated heparin; LMWH = low molecular weight heparin; IPC = intermittent pneumatic compression.

Adapted with permission from Geerts WH, Heit JA, Clagett GP, et al: Prevention of venous thromboembolism. Chest 119:132S–175S, 2001.

