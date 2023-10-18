Оцінка ризику тромбозу
Risk Factor
Score
Age (years)
41–60
1
60–74
2
≥ 75
3
Surgery
Minor surgery during current hospitalization
1
Major surgery within the past 1 month
1
Arthroscopic surgery during current hospitalization
2
Major surgery lasting > 45 minutes during current hospitalization
1
Laparoscopic surgery lasting > 45 minutes during current hospitalization
2
Elective major arthroplasty of the leg during current hospitalization
5
Coexisting conditions
Varicose veins
1
Inflammatory bowel disease
1
Edema, leg (current)
1
Obesity (BMI > 25)
1
Acute myocardial infarction
1
Heart failure within the preceding 1 month
1
Sepsis within the preceding 1 month
1
Serious lung disease* within the preceding 1 month
1
Abnormal pulmonary function (eg, COPD)
1
Central venous access
2
Cancer (present or previous)
2
History of DVT/PE
3
Family history of thrombosis†
3
Factor V Leiden mutation
3
Prothrombin 20210A mutation
3
Elevated serum homocysteine
3
Positive lupus anticoagulant
3
Elevated anticardiolipin antibodies
3
Heparin-induced thrombocytopenia
3
Other congenital or acquired thrombophilia
3
Stroke within the preceding 1 month
5
Multiple trauma within the preceding 1 month
5
Acute spinal cord injury/paralysis within the preceding 1 month
5
Immobilization
Current bed rest (medical patient)
1
Bed rest > 72 hours
2
Immobilizing plaster cast within the preceding 1 month
2
Hip, pelvis, or leg fracture within the preceding 1 month
5
Additional risk factors for women
Oral contraceptive use or hormone replacement therapy
1
Pregnancy or postpartum within the preceding 1 month
1
History of unexplained stillbirth, recurrent spontaneous abortion (≥ 3), premature birth with toxemia or growth-restricted infant
1
Other
Other risk factors‡
1
* Serious lung disease includes pneumonia.
† Family history of thrombosis is the most frequently missed risk factor.
‡ Other risk factors include BMI > 40, smoking, diabetes requiring insulin therapy, chemotherapy, blood transfusions, and length of surgery > 2 hours.
Data from Gould MK, Garcia DA, Wren SM, et al. Prevention of VTE in nonorthopedic surgical patients: Antithrombotic Therapy and Prevention of Thrombosis, 9th ed: American College of Chest Physicians Evidence-Based Clinical Practice Guidelines [published correction appears in Chest 2012 May;141(5):1369]. Chest 2012;141(2 Suppl):e227S-e277S. doi:10.1378/chest.11-2297
BMI = body mass index; COPD = chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; DVT = deep vein thrombosis; PE = pulmonary embolism.