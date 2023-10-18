Результати тестів функції щитовидної залози в різних клінічних ситуаціях
Physiologic State
Serum TSH
Serum Free T4
Serum T3
24-hour Radioiodine Uptake
Untreated
Low*
High
High
High
T3 toxicosis
Low
Normal
High
Normal or high
Primary, untreated
High
Low
Low or normal
Low or normal
Secondary to pituitary disease
Low or normal
Low
Low or normal
Low or normal
Euthyroidism
Patient taking iodine
Normal
Normal
Normal
Low
Patient taking exogenous thyroid hormone
Normal or low
Normal in patient taking T4, low in patient taking T3
High in patient taking T3, normal in patient taking T4
Low
Patient taking estrogen
Normal
Normal
High
Normal
Normal, low, or high
Normal or low
Low
Normal
* TSH is low in patients with hyperthyroidism except in the rare instance when the etiology is a TSH-secreting pituitary adenoma or pituitary resistance to the normal inhibition by thyroid hormone.
T3 = triiodothyronine; T4 = thyroxine; TSH = thyroid-stimulating hormone.