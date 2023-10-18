Відносна ефективність окремих місцевих кортикостероїдів
Class*
Corticosteroid
I
Betamethasone dipropionate 0.05% ointment
Clobetasol propionate 0.05% cream or ointment or foam
Diflorasone diacetate 0.05% ointment
Fluocinonide 0.1% cream
Halobetasol propionate 0.05% cream or ointment
II
Amcinonide 0.1% ointment
Betamethasone dipropionate 0.05% cream
Betamethasone dipropionate 0.05% ointment (a different formula than the betamethasone ointment in class I)
Desoximetasone 0.25% cream, 0.05% gel, 0.25% ointment
Diflorasone diacetate 0.05% ointment
Fluocinonide 0.05% cream, gel, ointment, or solution
Halcinonide 0.1% cream, ointment, or solution
Mometasone furoate 0.1% ointment
III
Amcinonide 0.1% cream or lotion
Betamethasone dipropionate 0.05% cream
Betamethasone dipropionate 0.05% lotion
Betamethasone valerate 0.1% ointment
Desoximetasone 0.05% cream
Diflorasone diacetate 0.05% cream
Fluocinonide c 0.05% emollient cream
Fluticasone propionate 0.005% ointment
Triamcinolone acetonide 0.1% ointment
IV
Fluocinolone acetonide 0.025% ointment
Flurandrenolide 0.05% ointment
Mometasone furoate 0.1% cream or lotion
Triamcinolone acetonide 0.1% cream or ointment
V
Betamethasone valerate 0.1% cream
Desonide 0.05% ointment
Fluocinolone acetonide 0.025% cream
Flurandrenolide 0.05% cream
Fluticasone propionate 0.05% cream
Hydrocortisone butyrate 0.1% cream, ointment, or solution
Hydrocortisone valerate 0.2% cream or ointment
Triamcinolone acetonide 0.1% lotion or 0.025% ointment
VI
Alclometasone dipropionate 0.05% cream or ointment
Betamethasone valerate 0.1% lotion
Desonide 0.05% cream
Flumethasone pivalate 0.03% cream (not available in the United States)
Fluocinolone acetonide 0.01% cream or solution
Triamcinolone acetonide 0.1% cream
Triamcinolone acetonide 0.025% cream or lotion
VII
Hydrocortisone 1% or 2.5% cream, 1% or 2.5% lotion, 1% or 2.5% ointment
Hydrocortisone acetate (1% or 2.5% cream, 1% or 2.5% lotion, 1% or 2.5% ointment) and pramoxine hydrochloride 1%
* Class I is the most potent, and class VII is the least potent. Potency depends on many factors, including the corticosteroid’s characteristics and concentration and the base in which it is used.