skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Відносна ефективність окремих місцевих кортикостероїдів

Class*

Corticosteroid

I

Betamethasone dipropionate 0.05% ointment

Clobetasol propionate 0.05% cream or ointment or foam

Diflorasone diacetate 0.05% ointment

Fluocinonide 0.1% cream

Halobetasol propionate 0.05% cream or ointment

II

Amcinonide 0.1% ointment

Betamethasone dipropionate 0.05% cream

Betamethasone dipropionate 0.05% ointment (a different formula than the betamethasone ointment in class I)

Desoximetasone 0.25% cream, 0.05% gel, 0.25% ointment

Diflorasone diacetate 0.05% ointment

Fluocinonide 0.05% cream, gel, ointment, or solution

Halcinonide 0.1% cream, ointment, or solution

Mometasone furoate 0.1% ointment

III

Amcinonide 0.1% cream or lotion

Betamethasone dipropionate 0.05% cream

Betamethasone dipropionate 0.05% lotion

Betamethasone valerate 0.1% ointment

Desoximetasone 0.05% cream

Diflorasone diacetate 0.05% cream

Fluocinonide c 0.05% emollient cream

Fluticasone propionate 0.005% ointment

Triamcinolone acetonide 0.1% ointment

IV

Fluocinolone acetonide 0.025% ointment

Flurandrenolide 0.05% ointment

Mometasone furoate 0.1% cream or lotion

Triamcinolone acetonide 0.1% cream or ointment

V

Betamethasone valerate 0.1% cream

Desonide 0.05% ointment

Fluocinolone acetonide 0.025% cream

Flurandrenolide 0.05% cream

Fluticasone propionate 0.05% cream

Hydrocortisone butyrate 0.1% cream, ointment, or solution

Hydrocortisone valerate 0.2% cream or ointment

Triamcinolone acetonide 0.1% lotion or 0.025% ointment

VI

Alclometasone dipropionate 0.05% cream or ointment

Betamethasone valerate 0.1% lotion

Desonide 0.05% cream

Flumethasone pivalate 0.03% cream (not available in the United States)

Fluocinolone acetonide 0.01% cream or solution

Triamcinolone acetonide 0.1% cream

Triamcinolone acetonide 0.025% cream or lotion

VII

Hydrocortisone 1% or 2.5% cream, 1% or 2.5% lotion, 1% or 2.5% ointment

Hydrocortisone acetate (1% or 2.5% cream, 1% or 2.5% lotion, 1% or 2.5% ointment) and pramoxine hydrochloride 1%

* Class I is the most potent, and class VII is the least potent. Potency depends on many factors, including the corticosteroid’s characteristics and concentration and the base in which it is used.

Серед цих тем