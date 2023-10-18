Схеми лікування запальних захворювань органів малого тазу*
Treatment
Recommended Regimens
Alternative Regimens
Parenteral†
Regimen A:
Ceftriaxone 1 g IV every 24 hours
PLUS
Doxycycline 100 mg orally or IV every 12 hours
PLUS
Metronidazole 500 mg orally or IV every 12 hours
Regimen B: Cefotetan 2 g IV every 12 hours
OR
Cefoxitin 2 g IV every 6 hours
PLUS
Doxycycline 100 mg orally or IV every 12 hours
Regimen C:
Ampicillin/sulbactam 3 g IV every 6 hours
PLUS
Doxycycline 100 mg orally or IV every 12 hours
Regimen D:
Clindamycin 900 mg IV every 8 hours
PLUS
Gentamicin 2 mg/kg IV or IM (loading dose), followed by 1.5 mg/kg every 8 hours (maintenance dose); can be substituted with single daily dosing (3–5 mg/kg once a day)
Oral or IM†
Regimen A: Ceftriaxone 500 mg IM in a single dose‡
PLUS
Doxycycline 100 mg orally twice a day for 14 days
WITH
Metronidazole 500 mg orally twice a day for 14 days
Regimen B: Cefoxitin 2 g IM in a single dose with probenecid 1 g orally administered concurrently in a single dose
PLUS
Doxycycline 100 mg orally twice a day for 14 days
WITH
Metronidazole 500 mg orally twice a day for 14 days
Regimen C: Other parenteral 3rd-generation cephalosporin (eg, ceftizoxime, cefotaxime)
PLUS
Doxycycline 100 mg orally twice a day for 14 days
WITH
Metronidazole 500 mg orally twice a day for 14 days
Regimen D§: Levofloxacin 500 mg orally once a day for 14 days
OR
Moxifloxacin 400 mg orally once a day for 14 days
WITH
Metronidazole 500 mg orally twice a day for 14 days
Regimen E: Azithromycin 500 mg IV once a day in 1 or 2 doses, followed by 250 mg orally once a day for a total duration of 7 days
WITH OR WITHOUT
Metronidazole 500 mg orally twice a day for 12 to 14 days
* Recommendations are from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Workowski KA, Bachmann LH, Chan PA, et al: Sexually Transmitted Infections Treatment Guidelines, 2021. MMWR Recomm Rep 70(4):1-187, 2021 doi:10.15585/mmwr.rr7004a1
† Intramuscular or oral therapy can be considered for mild to moderate acute PID because the clinical outcomes with intramuscular/oral and parenteral therapy are similar. If patients do not respond to oral therapy within 72 hours, they should be reevaluated to confirm the diagnosis, and intravenous therapy should be given.
‡ If patient weighs > 150 kg with documented gonococcal infection, 1 g of ceftriaxone should be administered.
§ This regimen may be considered if the patient has a cephalosporin allergy, if community prevalence and individual risk of gonorrhea are low, and if follow-up is likely. Tests for gonorrhea must be done before therapy is started, and the following management is recommended: