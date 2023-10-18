skip to main content
Рекомендовані дози обраних пероральних антибіотиків для новонароджених*

Interval of Administration

Antibiotic

Dose

Body Weight ≤ 2000 g†

Body Weight > 2000 g

Comments

Postnatal Age

Postnatal Age

≤ 7 days

8–28 days

≤ 7 days

8–28 days

Amoxicillin (may be combined with clavulanate)

15 mg/kg

Every 12 hours

Every 12 hours

Limited data for use in neonates < 2000 g

Higher doses may be used for severe infections or anthrax

Use only the 125 mg/5 mL suspension if combined with clavulanate

Azithromycin

10 mg/kg

Every 24 hours

Every 24 hours

Every 24 hours

Every 24 hours

Preferred drug for treatment or prevention of pertussis in neonates < 1 month

10 mg/kg given once/day for 5 days

May be used for treatment of chlamydial ophthalmia, most commonly 20 mg/kg every 24 hours for 3 days

Associated with idiopathic hypertrophic pyloric stenosis, but less commonly than with erythromycin

Erythromycin

10 mg/kg

Every 6 hours

Every 6 hours

Every 6 hours

Every 6 hours

For chlamydial infections or pertussis in neonates > 1 month

Associated with idiopathic hypertrophic pyloric stenosis

Fluconazole

Loading dose of 25 mg/kg followed 24 hours later by maintenance dose listed

During the 1st 2 weeks of life, adjustment of dosing interval to every 48 hours may be necessary

For treatment

12 mg/kg

Every 24 hours

Every 24 hours

Every 24 hours

Every 24 hours

For minor candidal infections (eg, thrush), 6 mg/kg on day 1, then 3 mg/kg/dose every 24–72 hours

For prophylaxis

6 mg/kg

Twice/week

Twice/week

Twice/week

Twice/week

Rifampin

10 mg/kg

Every 24 hours

Every 24 hours

Every 24 hours

Every 24 hours

For treatment

Additional dosing regimens may be used for Haemophilus influenzae type b and meningococcal disease prophylaxis

* Unless otherwise stated, doses are for neonates (≤ 28 days postnatal age).

† Use ≤ 7 days dosing until 14 days old if the birth weight is < 1000 g.

Adapted from Bradley JS, Nelson JD: Nelson's Pediatric Antimicrobial Therapy, ed. 24. Itasca, American Academy of Pediatrics, 2018.

