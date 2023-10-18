Рекомендовані дози обраних пероральних антибіотиків для новонароджених*
Interval of Administration
Antibiotic
Dose
Body Weight ≤ 2000 g†
Body Weight > 2000 g
Comments
Postnatal Age
Postnatal Age
≤ 7 days
8–28 days
≤ 7 days
8–28 days
Amoxicillin (may be combined with clavulanate)
15 mg/kg
—
—
Every 12 hours
Every 12 hours
Limited data for use in neonates < 2000 g
Higher doses may be used for severe infections or anthrax
Use only the 125 mg/5 mL suspension if combined with clavulanate
Azithromycin
10 mg/kg
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
Preferred drug for treatment or prevention of pertussis in neonates < 1 month
10 mg/kg given once/day for 5 days
May be used for treatment of chlamydial ophthalmia, most commonly 20 mg/kg every 24 hours for 3 days
Associated with idiopathic hypertrophic pyloric stenosis, but less commonly than with erythromycin
Erythromycin
10 mg/kg
Every 6 hours
Every 6 hours
Every 6 hours
Every 6 hours
For chlamydial infections or pertussis in neonates > 1 month
Associated with idiopathic hypertrophic pyloric stenosis
Fluconazole
Loading dose of 25 mg/kg followed 24 hours later by maintenance dose listed
During the 1st 2 weeks of life, adjustment of dosing interval to every 48 hours may be necessary
For treatment
12 mg/kg
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
For minor candidal infections (eg, thrush), 6 mg/kg on day 1, then 3 mg/kg/dose every 24–72 hours
For prophylaxis
6 mg/kg
Twice/week
Twice/week
Twice/week
Twice/week
Rifampin
10 mg/kg
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
Every 24 hours
For treatment
Additional dosing regimens may be used for Haemophilus influenzae type b and meningococcal disease prophylaxis
* Unless otherwise stated, doses are for neonates (≤ 28 days postnatal age).
† Use ≤ 7 days dosing until 14 days old if the birth weight is < 1000 g.
Adapted from Bradley JS, Nelson JD: Nelson's Pediatric Antimicrobial Therapy, ed. 24. Itasca, American Academy of Pediatrics, 2018.