Порушення метаболізму піримідін
Disease (OMIM Number)
Defective Proteins or Enzymes
Comments
Hereditary orotic aciduria (258900*)
Uridine monophosphate synthase
Biochemical profile: Elevated urinary orotate
Clinical features: Megaloblastic anemia, recurrent infections, cellular immunodeficiency, developmental disabilities
Treatment: Uridine, uridylic and cytidylic acid
Dihydropyrimidine dehydrogenase deficiency (274270*)
Dihydropyrimidine dehydrogenase
Biochemical profile: Elevated urinary uracil, thymine, and 5-hydroxymethyluracil
Clinical features: In inborn error form, growth and developmental delay, seizures, spasticity, microcephaly
In pharmacogenetic form, adverse reactions to 5-flurouracil, including myelosuppression, neurotoxicity, gastrointestinal and skin symptoms, death
Treatment: No specific treatment except for withdrawal of offending medication
Dihydropyrimidinuria (222748*)
Dihydropyrimidinase
Biochemical profile: Elevated urinary dihydrouracil and dihydrothymine
Clinical features: Variable; feeding problems, seizures, lethargy, somnolence, metabolic acidosis
Sometimes benign
Treatment: Not established
Beta-ureidopropionase deficiency (613161*)
Beta-ureidopropionase (beta-alanine synthase)
Biochemical profile: Elevated urinary ureidopropionate and ureidobutyrate
Clinical features: Microcephaly, developmental delay, dystonia, scoliosis
Treatment: Not established
Pyrimidine 5′ nucleotidase deficiency (266120*)
5′-Monophosphate hydrolase
Biochemical profile: No specific profile
Clinical features: Hemolytic anemia, basophilic stippling
Treatment: Supportive care
Activation-induced cytidine deaminase deficiency (hyper IgM syndrome type II; 605257*)
Activation-induced cytidine deaminase
Biochemical profile: High IgM, low to absent IgG and IgA
Clinical features: Recurrent bacterial infections, defective Ig class switching
Treatment: Control of infections
* For complete gene, molecular, and chromosomal location information, see the Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man (OMIM) database.