Інгібітори протонної помпи
Medication
Most Conditions, Including Gastritis, GERD, and Uncomplicated Duodenal Ulcers
Gastric Ulcers and Complicated Duodenal Ulcers
Esomeprazole
40 mg once a day
40 mg 2 times a day
Lansoprazole
30 mg once a day
Pediatric dosages:
30 mg 2 times a day
—
Omeprazole
20 mg once a day
Pediatric dosage: 1 mg/kg/day in a single dose or divided 2 times a day*
40 mg once a day
—
Pantoprazole
40 mg once a day
40 mg 2 times a day
Rabeprazole
20 mg once a day
20 mg 2 times a day
* Representative dosages. Oral and IV doses are the same. Data are limited to the use of proton pump inhibitors in children.
GERD = gastroesophageal reflux disease.