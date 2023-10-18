skip to main content
Інгібітори протонної помпи

Medication

Most Conditions, Including Gastritis, GERD, and Uncomplicated Duodenal Ulcers

Gastric Ulcers and Complicated Duodenal Ulcers

Esomeprazole

40 mg once a day

40 mg 2 times a day

Lansoprazole

30 mg once a day

Pediatric dosages:

  • < 10 kg: 7.5 mg once a day

  • 10–20 kg: 15 mg once a day

  • 20 kg: 30 mg once a day*

30 mg 2 times a day

Omeprazole

20 mg once a day

Pediatric dosage: 1 mg/kg/day in a single dose or divided 2 times a day*

40 mg once a day

Pantoprazole

40 mg once a day

40 mg 2 times a day

Rabeprazole

20 mg once a day

20 mg 2 times a day

* Representative dosages. Oral and IV doses are the same. Data are limited to the use of proton pump inhibitors in children.

GERD = gastroesophageal reflux disease.

