Ймовірність тромбозу глибоких вен на основі клінічних факторів
Factors
Tenderness along distribution of the veins in calf or thigh
Swelling of entire leg
Calf swelling (> 3 cm difference in circumference between calves, measured 10 cm below the tibial tuberosity)
Pitting edema greater in affected leg
Dilated collateral superficial veins
Active cancer (treatment ongoing or given within the previous 6 months)
Immobilization of lower extremity (eg, due to paralysis, paresis, casting, or recent long-distance travel)
Surgery leading to immobility for > 3 days within the past 4 weeks
Probability
Probability equals the number of factors, subtracting 2 if another diagnosis is as likely as or more likely than deep venous thrombosis.
