Причини гіпомагніємії
Cause
Comment
Alcohol use disorder
Due to inadequate intake and excessive renal excretion
Gastrointestinal losses
Chronic diarrhea
Steatorrhea
Small-bowel bypass
Chronic proton pump inhibitor use
Pregnancy-related
Pregnancy (especially 3rd trimester; excessive renal excretion, other factors; usually physiologic)
Lactation (increased magnesium requirements)
Primary renal losses
Rare disorders that cause inappropriately high magnesium excretion (eg, Gitelman syndrome)
Secondary renal losses
Loop and thiazide diuretics
After removal of parathyroid tumor
Hypersecretion of aldosterone, thyroid hormones, or vasopressin
Nephrotoxins (eg, amphotericin B, cisplatin, cyclosporine, aminoglycosides)