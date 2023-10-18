Генетичне обстеження потенційних батьків на носійство перед зачаттям або перед пологами
Ancestry*
Disorder
Parental Genetic Carrier Screening Tests
Prenatal Fetal Genetic Diagnostic Tests (if parental carrier testing is positive)
All
DNA analysis of at least the 23 most common CFTRpathogenic gene variants (formerly termed mutations), each of which is present in ≥ 0.1% of the US population
PGD, CVS, or amniocentesis for genotype determination*
Ashkenazi Jewish†
Canavan disease
DNA analysis to detect the most common pathogenic gene variants
PGD, CVS, or amniocentesis for DNA analysis
Familial dysautonomia
DNA analysis to detect the most common pathogenic gene variants
PGD, CVS, or amniocentesis for DNA analysis
Measurement of serum hexosaminidase A to check for deficiency or DNA analysis
PGD, CVS, or amniocentesis for DNA analysis
African
Hemoglobin electrophoresis
PGD, CVS, or amniocentesis for genotype determination (direct DNA analysis)
Cajun
Tay-Sachs disease
Measurement of serum hexosaminidase A to check for deficiency or DNA analysis
PGD, CVS, or amniocentesis for DNA analysis
Southeast Asian, Asian Indian, African, Mediterranean, Middle Eastern
CBC; if MCV is < 80 fL, hemoglobin electrophoresis or DNA analysis
PGD, CVS, or amniocentesis for genotype determination (direct DNA analysis or linkage analysis)
Southeast Asian, Cambodian, Chinese, Filipino, Laotian, Vietnamese
CBC; if MCV is < 80 fL, hemoglobin electrophoresis or DNA analysis
PGD, CVS, or amniocentesis for genotype determination (direct DNA analysis or linkage analysis)
* Definitive diagnosis is not always possible; sensitivity varies by ancestry. Some ancestries are included in this table; this is not a comprehensive list. See Committee Opinion No. 691: Carrier Screening for Genetic Conditions. Obstet Gynecol 129(3):e41-e55, 2017. doi:10.1097/AOG.0000000000001952 for more information.
† For people with Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry, some experts also recommend screening for Gaucher disease, Niemann-Pick disease type A, Fanconi syndrome group C, Bloom syndrome, and mucolipidosis IV.
CBC = complete blood count; CFTR = cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator; CVS = chorionic villus sampling; PGD = preimplantation genetic diagnosis; MCV = mean corpuscular volume.