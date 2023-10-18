skip to main content
Генетичне обстеження потенційних батьків на носійство перед зачаттям або перед пологами

Ancestry*

Disorder

Parental Genetic Carrier Screening Tests

Prenatal Fetal Genetic Diagnostic Tests (if parental carrier testing is positive)

All

Cystic fibrosis

DNA analysis of at least the 23 most common CFTRpathogenic gene variants (formerly termed mutations), each of which is present in 0.1% of the US population

PGD, CVS, or amniocentesis for genotype determination*

Ashkenazi Jewish†

Canavan disease

DNA analysis to detect the most common pathogenic gene variants

PGD, CVS, or amniocentesis for DNA analysis

Familial dysautonomia

DNA analysis to detect the most common pathogenic gene variants

PGD, CVS, or amniocentesis for DNA analysis

Tay-Sachs disease

Measurement of serum hexosaminidase A to check for deficiency or DNA analysis

PGD, CVS, or amniocentesis for DNA analysis

African

Sickle cell anemia

Hemoglobin electrophoresis

PGD, CVS, or amniocentesis for genotype determination (direct DNA analysis)

Cajun

Tay-Sachs disease

Measurement of serum hexosaminidase A to check for deficiency or DNA analysis

PGD, CVS, or amniocentesis for DNA analysis

Southeast Asian, Asian Indian, African, Mediterranean, Middle Eastern

Beta-thalassemia

CBC; if MCV is < 80 fL, hemoglobin electrophoresis or DNA analysis

PGD, CVS, or amniocentesis for genotype determination (direct DNA analysis or linkage analysis)

Southeast Asian, Cambodian, Chinese, Filipino, Laotian, Vietnamese

Alpha-thalassemia

CBC; if MCV is < 80 fL, hemoglobin electrophoresis or DNA analysis

PGD, CVS, or amniocentesis for genotype determination (direct DNA analysis or linkage analysis)

* Definitive diagnosis is not always possible; sensitivity varies by ancestry. Some ancestries are included in this table; this is not a comprehensive list. See Committee Opinion No. 691: Carrier Screening for Genetic Conditions. Obstet Gynecol 129(3):e41-e55, 2017. doi:10.1097/AOG.0000000000001952 for more information.

† For people with Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry, some experts also recommend screening for Gaucher disease, Niemann-Pick disease type A, Fanconi syndrome group C, Bloom syndrome, and mucolipidosis IV.

CBC = complete blood count; CFTR = cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator; CVS = chorionic villus sampling; PGD = preimplantation genetic diagnosis; MCV = mean corpuscular volume.

