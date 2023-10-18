Післяопераційне лікування раку яєчників за стадією та типом
Stage and Type
Treatment*
Stage IA or B/grade 1 epithelial adenocarcinoma
No postoperative therapy
Stage IA or B/grade 2 or 3 cancers
Stage II cancer
6 courses of chemotherapy (typically, paclitaxel and carboplatin)
Stage III cancer
6 courses of chemotherapy† as for stage IA or B/grade 2 or 3
Consideration of intraperitoneal cisplatin and paclitaxel
Stage IV cancer
Infrequently, radiation therapy
Germ cell tumors
Stage II or III stromal tumors
Most often, combination chemotherapy, usually bleomycin, cisplatin, and etoposide
* Maintenance therapy with bevacizumab or a PARP inhibitor is given to some patients with BRCA mutations or homologous recombination deficiency.
† Intraperitoneal chemotherapy with cisplatin plus paclitaxel results in longer survival than IV chemotherapy but may have a higher complication rate.
PARP = polyadenosine diphosphate-ribose polymerase.