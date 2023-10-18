skip to main content
Післяопераційне лікування раку яєчників за стадією та типом

Stage and Type

Treatment*

Stage IA or B/grade 1 epithelial adenocarcinoma

No postoperative therapy

Stage IA or B/grade 2 or 3 cancers

Stage II cancer

6 courses of chemotherapy (typically, paclitaxel and carboplatin)

Stage III cancer

6 courses of chemotherapy† as for stage IA or B/grade 2 or 3

Consideration of intraperitoneal cisplatin and paclitaxel

Stage IV cancer

Infrequently, radiation therapy

Germ cell tumors

Stage II or III stromal tumors

Most often, combination chemotherapy, usually bleomycin, cisplatin, and etoposide

* Maintenance therapy with bevacizumab or a PARP inhibitor is given to some patients with BRCA mutations or homologous recombination deficiency.

† Intraperitoneal chemotherapy with cisplatin plus paclitaxel results in longer survival than IV chemotherapy but may have a higher complication rate.

PARP = polyadenosine diphosphate-ribose polymerase.

