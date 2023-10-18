skip to main content
Можливий вплив ліків на мінеральний обмін

Drugs

Effects

Diuretics, especially thiazides, and corticosteroids

Can deplete body potassium*

Laxatives if used repeatedly

May deplete potassium*

Cortisol, desoxycorticosterone, and aldosterone

Cause marked sodium and water retention, at least temporarily

Sulfonylureas and lithium

Impair uptake or release of iodine by the thyroid

Oral contraceptives

Lower blood zinc levels, increase copper levels

Certain antibiotics (eg, tetracyclines)

Reduce iron absorption

*Depletion of potassium increases susceptibility to digoxin-induced cardiac arrhythmias.

Retention of sodium and water is much less with prednisone, prednisolone, and some other corticosteroid analogs.

