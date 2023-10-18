skip to main content
Фізикальні дані при жовтяниці новонароджених

Findings

Timing of Jaundice

Potential Cause

General examination

Fever, tachycardia, respiratory distress

First 24 hours

Accumulates > 5 mg/dL/day (> 86 micromol/L/day)

Pneumonia, TORCH infection, sepsis

Lethargy, hypotonia

May appear in the first 24–48 hours

Can be prolonged (> 2 weeks)

Hypothyroidism, metabolic disorder

Macrosomia

24–48 hours

Can accumulate > 5 mg/dL (> 86 micromol/L)

Maternal diabetes

Petechiae

First 24 hours

Accumulates > 5 mg/dL (> 86 micromol/L)

Hemolytic states (eg, maternofetal blood group incompatibility, red blood cell enzyme deficiencies, hereditary spherocytosis, thalassemias, sepsis)

Plethora

First 24 hours

Accumulates > 5 mg/dL (> 86 micromol/L)

Maternofetal or fetofetal transfusion, delayed umbilical cord clamping

Head and neck examination

Bilateral slanting palpebral fissures, flat nasal bridge, macroglossia, flattened occiput

First 2–3 days

Down syndrome

Cephalohematoma

24–48 hours

Can accumulate > 5 mg/dL (> 86 micromol/L)

Birth trauma

Macroglossia

24–48 hours

Can be prolonged (> 2 weeks)

Hypothyroidism

Abdominal examination

Abdominal distention, decreased bowel sounds

Possible delayed manifestation (2–3 days or later)

Intestinal obstruction (eg, cystic fibrosis, Hirschsprung disease, intestinal atresia or stenosis, pyloric stenosis, biliary atresia)

TORCH = toxoplasmosis, other pathogens, rubella, cytomegalovirus, and herpes simplex.

