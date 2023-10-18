Фізикальні дані при жовтяниці новонароджених
Findings
Timing of Jaundice
Potential Cause
General examination
Fever, tachycardia, respiratory distress
First 24 hours
Accumulates > 5 mg/dL/day (> 86 micromol/L/day)
Lethargy, hypotonia
May appear in the first 24–48 hours
Can be prolonged (> 2 weeks)
Hypothyroidism, metabolic disorder
Macrosomia
24–48 hours
Can accumulate > 5 mg/dL (> 86 micromol/L)
Petechiae
First 24 hours
Accumulates > 5 mg/dL (> 86 micromol/L)
Hemolytic states (eg, maternofetal blood group incompatibility, red blood cell enzyme deficiencies, hereditary spherocytosis, thalassemias, sepsis)
Plethora
First 24 hours
Accumulates > 5 mg/dL (> 86 micromol/L)
Maternofetal or fetofetal transfusion, delayed umbilical cord clamping
Head and neck examination
Bilateral slanting palpebral fissures, flat nasal bridge, macroglossia, flattened occiput
First 2–3 days
Cephalohematoma
24–48 hours
Can accumulate > 5 mg/dL (> 86 micromol/L)
Macroglossia
24–48 hours
Can be prolonged (> 2 weeks)
Abdominal examination
Abdominal distention, decreased bowel sounds
Possible delayed manifestation (2–3 days or later)
Intestinal obstruction (eg, cystic fibrosis, Hirschsprung disease, intestinal atresia or stenosis, pyloric stenosis, biliary atresia)
TORCH = toxoplasmosis, other pathogens, rubella, cytomegalovirus, and herpes simplex.