Патоморфологічне стадіювання раку ротоглотки, не асоційованого з ВПЛ*
Stage
Tumor (Maximum Penetration)†
Regional Lymph Node Metastasis‡
Distant Metastasis§
I
T1
pN0
M0
II
T2
pN0
M0
III
T3
pN0
M0
T1-3
pN1
M0
IVA
T4a
pN0-1
M0
T1-4a
pN2
M0
IVB
T4b
Any pN
M0
Any T
pN3
M0
IVC
Any T
Any pN
M1
* HPV association as indicated by p16 positivity.
† Definition of Primary Tumor (T) in Oropharynx (p16-)
Tis
Carcinoma in situ
T1
Tumor ≤ 2 cm in greatest dimension
T2
Tumor > 2 cm but ≤ 4 cm
T3
Tumor > 4 cm OR extension to lingual surface of epiglottis
T4a
Moderately advanced local disease; tumor invades the larynx, extrinsic tongue muscles, medial pterygoid, hard palate, or mandible (Note: mucosal extension to lingual surface of epiglottis from primary tumors of the base of the tongue and vallecula does not constitute invasion of the larynx)
T4b
Very advanced local disease; tumor invades lateral pterygoid muscle, pterygoid plates, lateral nasopharynx, or skull base or encases carotid artery
† Definition of Primary Tumor (T) in Hypopharynx
Tis
Carcinoma in situ
T1
Tumor limited to one subsite of hypopharynx and/or ≤ 2 cm
T2
Tumor invades more than one subsite of hypopharynx or an adjacent site, OR is > 2 cm but ≤ 4 cm without fixation of hemilarynx
T3
Tumor > 4 cm OR with fixation of hemilarynx or extension to esophagus
T4a
Moderately advanced local disease; tumor invades thyroid/cricoid cartilage, hyoid bone, thyroid gland, or central compartment soft tissue (including prelaryngeal strap muscles and subcutaneous fat)
T4b
Very advanced local disease; tumor invades prevertebral fascia, encases carotid artery, or involves mediastinal structures
‡ Definition of Pathologic N (pN) — Oropharynx (p16-) and Hypopharynx
N0
No regional lymph node metastasis
N1
Metastasis to one ipsilateral lymph node, ≤ 3 cm, no extranodal extension
N2
Metastasis in one ipsilateral node ≤ 3 cm with extranodal extension OR > 3 cm but ≤ 6 cm and no extranodal extension; OR in multiple ipsilateral nodes, < 6 cm and no extranodal extension; OR in bilateral or contralateral lymph nodes ≤ 6 cm and no extranodal extension
N3
Metastasis in a lymph node > 6 cm and no extranodal extension; OR in one ipsilateral node > 3 cm with extranodal extension; OR in multiple ipsilateral, contralateral, or bilateral nodes, any with extranodal extension
§ Definition of Distant Metastasis (M) — Oropharynx (p16-) and Hypopharynx
M0
No distant metastasis
M1
Distant metastasis
Data from Amin MB, Edge S, Greene F, Byrd DR, et al: American Joint Committee on Cancer (AJCC) Cancer Staging Manual, 8th edition. New York, Springer, 2017; AJCC Cancer Staging Form Supplement, 2018.