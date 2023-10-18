skip to main content
Інші порушення жирового обміну

Disease (OMIM Number)

Defective Proteins or Enzymes

Comments

Sjögren-Larsson syndrome (270200*)

Fatty aldehyde dehydrogenase

Biochemical profile: No readily detectable plasma or urinary abnormality

Clinical features: Ichthyosis, intellectual disability, spastic diplegia or tetraplegia, retinopathy, seizures

Treatment: Symptomatic; topical keratolytics or systemic retinoids, reduced long-chain fat and increased medium-chain triglycerides in diet

* For complete gene, molecular, and chromosomal location information, see the Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man (OMIM) database.

