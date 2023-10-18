Інші порушення жирового обміну
Disease (OMIM Number)
Defective Proteins or Enzymes
Comments
Sjögren-Larsson syndrome (270200*)
Fatty aldehyde dehydrogenase
Biochemical profile: No readily detectable plasma or urinary abnormality
Clinical features: Ichthyosis, intellectual disability, spastic diplegia or tetraplegia, retinopathy, seizures
Treatment: Symptomatic; topical keratolytics or systemic retinoids, reduced long-chain fat and increased medium-chain triglycerides in diet
* For complete gene, molecular, and chromosomal location information, see the Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man (OMIM) database.