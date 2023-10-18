Пероральні лікарські препарати, що використовуються для лікування нетримання у дітей*
Medication
Some Adverse Effects
Voiding dysfunction in diurnal incontinence (bladder overactivity)
Oxybutynin
Confusion, dizziness, increased temperature, flushing, constipation, dry mouth
Tolterodine
Constipation, flushing, dry mouth
Solifenacin
Constipation, dry mouth, gastrointestinal effects, blurred vision
Darifenacin
Constipation, dry mouth, gastrointestinal effects, blurred vision
Mirabegron
Headache, gastrointestinal effects, nasopharyngitis, hypertension
Enuresis
Desmopressin (DDAVP)
Intranasal DDAVP is no longer recommended because of the risk of dilutional hyponatremia.
Imipramine
Rarely, death†
Possible nervousness, personality change, disordered sleep, cardiac arrhythmias‡
Should be used only for therapy-resistant cases given risk–benefit profile
* These medications are mostly used as 2nd-line therapy. Treatment of the underlying disorder and behavioral therapy should be used first.
† Sudden death of unclear etiology has been reported. This medication is now rarely used.
‡ ECG should be done to identify prolongation of the QT interval and/or the corrected QT (QTc) interval, which contraindicate use of imipramine.