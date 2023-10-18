Пероральні препарати для дітей з безсимптомною тяжкою гіпертензією
Drug (Class)
Dose
Adverse Effects
Comments
Clonidine (central alpha-agonist)
For children < 12 years of age, use weight-based dosing: Initial dose 2–5 mcg/kg every 6 to 8 hours adjusted up to 10 mcg/kg; maximum dose may be given up to 4 times a day
For children ≥ 12 years of age, use fixed dosing schedule: 0.1 mg 2 times a day increased by 0.1 mg a day as needed up to 0.4 mg 2 times a day
Significant drowsiness, fatigue, dizziness, dry mouth
Clonidine should not be abruptly stopped.
Hydralazine (vasodilator)
Initial dose 0.25 mg/kg every 6 to 8 hours increased as needed up to maximum 25 mg every 6 hours
Tachycardia, headache
Hydralazine has a variable half-life that is genetically determined.
Dosage adjustments are needed for children who have renal dysfunction.
Isradipine (calcium channel blocker)
Initial dose 0.05 to 0.1 mg/kg every 6 to 8 hours up to 5 mg using the immediate-release capsules
Common adverse effects: Flushing, peripheral edema
Severe adverse effects: Angioedema
Isradipine causes an exaggerated response in patients taking azole antifungals.
Minoxidil (direct vasodilator)
0.1 to 0.2 mg/kg once a day up to 10 mg (may increase to every 8 to 12 hours)
Common adverse effects: Dizziness, prolonged hypotension, fluid retention
Severe adverse effects: Heart failure, pulmonary edema, Stevens-Johnson syndrome
Minoxidil is the most potent oral vasodilator with a very long length of action and its effects are difficult to reverse.
Minoxidil is contraindicated in acute myocardial infarction or pheochromocytoma.
This drug causes significant reflex tachycardia and fluid retention, so may need to use with a beta-blocker and diuretic.
Dosage adjustments are needed for children who have renal dysfunction.