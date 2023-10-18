Пероральні інгібітори АПФ при гіпертонії у дітей
Drug
Dose
Some Adverse Effects
Comments
Captopril
For neonates: Initial dose 0.01–0.05 mg/kg once a day to a maximum of 0.5 mg/kg 4 times a day
For younger children: Initial dose 0.2–0.5 mg/kg 2 to 4 times a day, or for older children 6.25–12.5 mg 2 to 4 times a day (maximum daily dose 6 mg/kg)
For adolescents: 12.5–25 mg 2 to 4 times a day (maximum daily dose 150 mg)
Common adverse effects: Cough, headache, dizziness
Severe adverse effects: Fetal toxicity, hyperkalemia, acute kidney injury, angioedema
Contraindications include pregnancy and history of angioedema.
Dosage adjustments are needed for children who have renal dysfunction.
Compliance with captopril may be improved with maximum dosing 3 times a day instead of 4.
Enalapril
For infants and children: Initial dose 0.08 mg/kg once a day (maximum daily dose 0.6 mg/kg or 5 mg)
For adolescents: Initial dose 2.5–5 mg once a day (maximum daily dose 40 mg)
Lisinopril
For children < 6 years of age: Limited data
For children ≥ 6 years of age: Initial dose 0.07 mg/kg once a day with a maximum initial daily dose of 5 mg (titrated to a maximum daily dose of 40 mg once a day)
ACE = angiotensin-converting enzyme.