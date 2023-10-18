Варіанти підтримуючих поверхонь
Static
Dynamic
Support Goal
Standard Hospital Mattress
Foam
Static Flotation (Air or Water)
Alternating Air
Low Air Loss
Air Fluidized (High Air Loss)
Support area increase
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Pressure reduction
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Shear reduction
No
No
Yes
Yes
Unknown
Yes
Heat reduction
No
No
No
No
Yes
Yes
Low moisture retention
No
No
No
No
Yes
Yes
Cost
Low
Low
Low
Moderate
High
High
Adapted from: Pressure ulcer treatment. Agency for Health Care Policy and Research. Clin Pract Guidel Quick Ref Guide Clin, (15):1-25, 1994.