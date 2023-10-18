skip to main content
Варіанти підтримуючих поверхонь

Static

Dynamic

Support Goal

Standard Hospital Mattress

Foam

Static Flotation (Air or Water)

Alternating Air

Low Air Loss

Air Fluidized (High Air Loss)

Support area increase

No

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Pressure reduction

No

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Shear reduction

No

No

Yes

Yes

Unknown

Yes

Heat reduction

No

No

No

No

Yes

Yes

Low moisture retention

No

No

No

No

Yes

Yes

Cost

Low

Low

Low

Moderate

High

High

Adapted from: Pressure ulcer treatment. Agency for Health Care Policy and Research. Clin Pract Guidel Quick Ref Guide Clin, (15):1-25, 1994.

