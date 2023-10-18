skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Відкрито-кутова глаукома: класифікація на основі механізмів обструкції відтоку вологи*

Type

Means

Examples

Trabecular

Idiopathic

Disorder of extracellular matrix

Corticosteroid-induced glaucoma

Juvenile glaucoma

Primary open-angle glaucoma

Pseudoexfoliation glaucoma

Obstruction

By red blood cells

Ghost cell glaucoma

Hemorrhagic glaucoma

By macrophages

Hemolytic glaucoma

Melanomalytic glaucoma

Phacolytic glaucoma

By neoplastic cells

Juvenile xanthogranuloma

Malignant tumors

Neurofibromatosis

Nevus of Ota (oculodermal melanocytosis)

By pigment particles

Exfoliation syndrome (glaucoma capsulare)

Pigmentary glaucoma

Uveitis

By protein

Lens-induced glaucoma

Uveitis

Due to other means

Viscoelastic agents

Vitreous hemorrhage

Alterations

Due to edema

Alkali burns

Iritis or uveitis causing trabeculitis

Scleritis or episcleritis

Due to trauma

Angle recession

Due to intraocular foreign bodies

Chalcosis

Hemosiderosis

Posttrabecular

Obstruction of the Schlemm canal

By particulate matter or collapse of canal walls

Age-related changes in canal wall

Sickled red blood cells

Trauma

Reduced flow in aqueous veins

Due to elevated episcleral venous pressure

Carotid-cavernous fistula

Cavernous sinus thrombosis

Idiopathic episcleral venous pressure elevation

Mediastinal tumors

Infiltrative ophthalmopathy (thyrotropic exophthalmos)

Retrobulbar tumors

Sturge-Weber syndrome

Superior vena cava obstruction

* Clinical examples cited; not an inclusive list of glaucomas.

Adapted from Ritch R, Shields MB, Krupin T: The Glaucomas, ed. 2. St. Louis, Mosby, 1996, p. 720; with permission.

Серед цих тем