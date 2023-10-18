Відкрито-кутова глаукома: класифікація на основі механізмів обструкції відтоку вологи*
Type
Means
Examples
Trabecular
Idiopathic
Disorder of extracellular matrix
Corticosteroid-induced glaucoma
Juvenile glaucoma
Pseudoexfoliation glaucoma
Obstruction
By red blood cells
Ghost cell glaucoma
Hemorrhagic glaucoma
By macrophages
Hemolytic glaucoma
Melanomalytic glaucoma
Phacolytic glaucoma
By neoplastic cells
Juvenile xanthogranuloma
Malignant tumors
Nevus of Ota (oculodermal melanocytosis)
By pigment particles
Exfoliation syndrome (glaucoma capsulare)
Pigmentary glaucoma
Uveitis
By protein
Lens-induced glaucoma
Due to other means
Viscoelastic agents
Vitreous hemorrhage
Alterations
Due to edema
Alkali burns
Iritis or uveitis causing trabeculitis
Due to trauma
Angle recession
Due to intraocular foreign bodies
Chalcosis
Posttrabecular
Obstruction of the Schlemm canal
By particulate matter or collapse of canal walls
Age-related changes in canal wall
Sickled red blood cells
Trauma
Reduced flow in aqueous veins
Due to elevated episcleral venous pressure
Carotid-cavernous fistula
Idiopathic episcleral venous pressure elevation
Mediastinal tumors
Infiltrative ophthalmopathy (thyrotropic exophthalmos)
Retrobulbar tumors
Superior vena cava obstruction
* Clinical examples cited; not an inclusive list of glaucomas.
