Рекомендації щодо харчування для профілактики немічності

Measure

Description

Rationale

Mediterranean diet

Consumption of more fruit, vegetables, whole grains, and fewer ultraprocessed foods

Substitution of healthful fats for less healthful fats:

  • Healthful fats, such as oily fish (eg, tuna, salmon, mackerel, herring), olive oil, certain vegetable oils (flaxseed, canola, soybean), flaxseed, and walnuts

  • Less healthful fats such as foods high in saturated fat (eg, butter, cheese, beef, pork, poultry with the skin, some prepared foods such as crackers)

Possibly replacing some of the meat with legumes and beans

Decreases risk of cardiovascular disease

Reduced sodium diet

Optimal level of intake unknown but some evidence to support reducing intake to 2.3 g a day

Lowers blood pressure in some people

High calcium diet and calcium supplements

For older adults, 1200 mg a day (most American diets contain only 500–700 mg a day)

Helps maintain bone density and reduce risk of fractures

Adequate intake of vitamins and minerals

Largely by eating fruits and vegetables and a healthful balanced diet

Supplementation with vitamin D (at least 600 IU a day for patients ≤ 70, 800 IU a day for patients > 70) for people with average or low dietary calcium intake

For people with deficiencies: Consultation with their health care profession for supplementation advice. 

For vitamin D, prevents bone loss

Vitamin D plus calcium may decrease incidence of falls and fractures

May prevent various chronic diseases

High-fiber diet

Best obtained by eating fruits, vegetables, and grains

May prevent colon cancer

Has a beneficial effect on serum lipids

Adequate protein intake when combined with exercise

Optimal level of protein intake unknown but some evidence to support intake of 1.0 to 1.2 g/kg a day

Combination can limit age-related decrease in muscle mass, strength, and function

