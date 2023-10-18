skip to main content
MSD Довідник
Консенсусна система класифікації простатиту Національного інститута здоров'я

Number

Category

Characteristics

Urine Finding

Premassage

Postmassage

I

Acute bacterial prostatitis

Acute symptoms of urinary infection

WBC

+/

+

Bacteria

+/

+

II

Chronic bacterial prostatitis

Recurrent urinary infection with same organism

WBC

+/

+

Bacteria

+/

+

III

Chronic prostatitis /chronic pelvic pain syndrome

Primarily symptoms of pain, voiding, and sexual dysfunction

IIIa

Inflammatory

WBC

+

Bacteria

IIIb

Noninflammatory*

WBC

Bacteria

IV

Asymptomatic inflammatory prostatitis

Discovered incidentally during urologic evaluation (eg, prostate biopsy, seminal fluid analysis) for other conditions

WBC

+

Bacteria

* Previously called prostatodynia.

+/ means possibly present; + means present; means absent.

NIH = National Institutes of Health; WBC = white blood cell.

