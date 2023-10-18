Консенсусна система класифікації простатиту Національного інститута здоров'я
Number
Category
Characteristics
Urine Finding
Premassage
Postmassage
I
Acute bacterial prostatitis
Acute symptoms of urinary infection
WBC
+/−
+
Bacteria
+/−
+
II
Chronic bacterial prostatitis
Recurrent urinary infection with same organism
WBC
+/−
+
Bacteria
+/−
+
III
Chronic prostatitis /chronic pelvic pain syndrome
Primarily symptoms of pain, voiding, and sexual dysfunction
IIIa
Inflammatory
WBC
−
+
Bacteria
−
−
IIIb
Noninflammatory*
WBC
−
−
Bacteria
−
−
IV
Asymptomatic inflammatory prostatitis
Discovered incidentally during urologic evaluation (eg, prostate biopsy, seminal fluid analysis) for other conditions
WBC
−
+
Bacteria
−
−
* Previously called prostatodynia.
+/− means possibly present; + means present; − means absent.
NIH = National Institutes of Health; WBC = white blood cell.
