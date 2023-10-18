Муколіпідоз (ML)
Disease (OMIM Number)
Defective Proteins or Enzymes
Comments
ML I
See Sialidosis type I in table Oligosaccharidosis and Related Disorders
—
ML II (I-cell disease; 252500*)
N-Acetylglucosaminyl-1-phosphotransfeerase catalytic subunit
Onset: First year of life
Urine metabolites: No mucopolysaccharides
Clinical features: Similar to Hurler syndrome but more severe; presence of phase-dense inclusion bodies in fibroblasts (I-cells)
Treatment: Supportive care
ML III (pseudo-Hurler polydystrophy)
N-Acetylglucosaminyl-1-phosphotransfeerase
Onset: 2–4 years
Urine metabolites: None
Clinical features: Similar to ML II but later onset and possible survival to adulthood
Treatment: Supportive care
Type III-A (252600*)
Catalytic subunit
Type III-C (252605*)
Substrate-recognition subunit
ML IV
See Sialolipidosis in table Oligosaccharidosis and Related Disorders
—
* For complete gene, molecular, and chromosomal location information, see the Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man (OMIM) database.