Моторні та рефлекторні ефекти дисфункції спинного мозку за сегментарним рівнем
Location of Lesion*
Possible Effects
At or above C5
Respiratory paralysis
Quadriplegia
Between C5 and C6
Paralysis of legs, wrists, and hands
Weakness of shoulder abduction and elbow flexion
Loss of biceps jerk reflex
Loss of brachioradialis deep tendon reflex
Between C6 and C7
Paralysis of legs, wrists, and hands, but shoulder movement and elbow flexion usually possible
Between C7 and C8
Loss of triceps jerk reflex
Paralysis of trunk, legs, and hands
Between C8 to T1
Horner syndrome (constricted pupil, ptosis, facial anhidrosis)
Paralysis of legs
Between T1 and conus medullaris
Paralysis of legs
* Abbreviations refer to vertebrae; the cord is shorter than the spine, so that moving down the spine, cord segments and vertebral levels are increasingly out of alignment.
At all levels of cord injury, deep tendon reflexes are altered (initially decreased and later becoming brisk) below the level of the lesion, bowel and bladder control is lost, and sensation is lost below the level of injury.