Порушення обміну метіоніну та сірки

Disease (OMIM Number)

Defective Proteins or Enzymes

Comments

Homocystinuria (236200*)

Cystathionine beta-synthase

Biochemical profile: Methioninuria, homocystinuria

Clinical features: Osteoporosis, scoliosis, fair complexion, ectopia lentis, progressive intellectual disability, thromboembolism

Treatment: Pyridoxine, folate, betaine for unresponsive patients, low methionine diet with some L-cysteine and vitamin C supplementation

Methylenetetrahydrofolate reductase deficiency (236250*)

Methylenetetrahydrofolate reductase

Biochemical profile: Low to normal plasma methionine, homocystinemia, homocystinuria

Clinical features: Varies from asymptomatic to microcephaly, hypotonia, seizures, gait abnormality, and intellectual disability to apnea, coma, and death

Treatment: Pyridoxine, folate (folic acid), hydroxycobalamin, methionine, betaine

Homocystinuria-megaloblastic anemia (cblE; 236270*)

Methionine synthase reductase

Biochemical profile: Homocystinuria, homocystinemia, low plasma methionine, no methylmalonic aciduria, normal B12 and folate

Clinical features: Feeding difficulty, growth failure, intellectual disability, ataxia, cerebral atrophy

Treatment: Hydroxycobalamin, folate, L-methionine

Homocystinuria-megaloblastic anemia (cblG; 250940*)

Methionine synthase

Same as homocystinuria-megaloblastic anemia cblE

Hypermethioninemia (250850*)

Methionine adenosyltransferase I and III

Biochemical profile: Elevated plasma methionine

Clinical features: Mainly asymptomatic, fetid breath

Treatment: None needed

Cystathioninuria (219500*)

Cystathionine gamma-lyase

Biochemical profile: Cystathioninuria

Clinical features: Usually normal; intellectual disability reported

Treatment: Pyridoxine

Sulfite oxidase deficiency (606887*)

Sulfite oxidase

Biochemical profile: Elevated urine sulfite, thiosulfate, and S-sulfocysteine; decreased sulfate

Clinical features: Developmental delay, ectopia lentis, eczema, delayed dentition, fine hair, hemiplegia, infantile hypotonia, hypertonia, seizures, choreoathetosis, ataxia, dystonia, death

Treatment: No effective treatment

Molybdenum cofactor deficiency (252150*)

MOCS1A and MOCS1B proteins

Biochemical profile: Elevated urinary sulfite, thiosulfate, S-sulfocysteine, taurine, hypoxanthine, and xanthine; decreased sulfate and urate

Clinical features: Similar to sulfite oxidase deficiency but also urinary stones

Treatment: No effective treatment

Low-sulfur diet possibly helpful in patients with milder symptoms

Molybdopterin synthase

Gephyrin

* For complete gene, molecular, and chromosomal location information, see the Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man (OMIM) database.

