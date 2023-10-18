Порушення обміну метіоніну та сірки
Disease (OMIM Number)
Defective Proteins or Enzymes
Comments
Homocystinuria (236200*)
Cystathionine beta-synthase
Biochemical profile: Methioninuria, homocystinuria
Clinical features: Osteoporosis, scoliosis, fair complexion, ectopia lentis, progressive intellectual disability, thromboembolism
Treatment: Pyridoxine, folate, betaine for unresponsive patients, low methionine diet with some L-cysteine and vitamin C supplementation
Methylenetetrahydrofolate reductase deficiency (236250*)
Methylenetetrahydrofolate reductase
Biochemical profile: Low to normal plasma methionine, homocystinemia, homocystinuria
Clinical features: Varies from asymptomatic to microcephaly, hypotonia, seizures, gait abnormality, and intellectual disability to apnea, coma, and death
Treatment: Pyridoxine, folate (folic acid), hydroxycobalamin, methionine, betaine
Homocystinuria-megaloblastic anemia (cblE; 236270*)
Methionine synthase reductase
Biochemical profile: Homocystinuria, homocystinemia, low plasma methionine, no methylmalonic aciduria, normal B12 and folate
Clinical features: Feeding difficulty, growth failure, intellectual disability, ataxia, cerebral atrophy
Treatment: Hydroxycobalamin, folate, L-methionine
Homocystinuria-megaloblastic anemia (cblG; 250940*)
Methionine synthase
Same as homocystinuria-megaloblastic anemia cblE
Hypermethioninemia (250850*)
Methionine adenosyltransferase I and III
Biochemical profile: Elevated plasma methionine
Clinical features: Mainly asymptomatic, fetid breath
Treatment: None needed
Cystathioninuria (219500*)
Cystathionine gamma-lyase
Biochemical profile: Cystathioninuria
Clinical features: Usually normal; intellectual disability reported
Treatment: Pyridoxine
Sulfite oxidase deficiency (606887*)
Sulfite oxidase
Biochemical profile: Elevated urine sulfite, thiosulfate, and S-sulfocysteine; decreased sulfate
Clinical features: Developmental delay, ectopia lentis, eczema, delayed dentition, fine hair, hemiplegia, infantile hypotonia, hypertonia, seizures, choreoathetosis, ataxia, dystonia, death
Treatment: No effective treatment
Molybdenum cofactor deficiency (252150*)
MOCS1A and MOCS1B proteins
Biochemical profile: Elevated urinary sulfite, thiosulfate, S-sulfocysteine, taurine, hypoxanthine, and xanthine; decreased sulfate and urate
Clinical features: Similar to sulfite oxidase deficiency but also urinary stones
Treatment: No effective treatment
Low-sulfur diet possibly helpful in patients with milder symptoms
Molybdopterin synthase
Gephyrin
* For complete gene, molecular, and chromosomal location information, see the Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man (OMIM) database.