Лікарські препарати, що використовуються для вгамування збуджених або схильних до насильства пацієнтів
Medication
Comments
Antipsychotics
Aripiprazole
Response to aripiprazole should be monitored in patients taking medications that decrease (carbamazepine) or increase (fluoxetine, paroxetine) plasma levels.
Haloperidol
Haloperidol is usually required only if a diagnosis of psychosis has been made. The medication can make some substance intoxications (eg, with phencyclidine) worse and may cause dystonia.
A liquid concentrate, which has rapid absorption may be used if the patient can take the medication orally.
Respiratory depression does not occur.
Olanzapine
Some clinicians give the medication IV in 5-mg doses.
Ziprasidone
ECG monitoring may be needed.
Concomitant use with carbamazepine and ketoconazole should be avoided.
Benzodiazepines
Lorazepam
IV is preferred because absorption from IM injection may be erratic.
Respiratory depression is possible.
Midazolam
IV is preferred because absorption from IM injection may be erratic.
Respiratory depression is possible.