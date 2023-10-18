skip to main content
Лікарські препарати, що використовуються для вгамування збуджених або схильних до насильства пацієнтів

Medication

Comments

Antipsychotics

Aripiprazole

Response to aripiprazole should be monitored in patients taking medications that decrease (carbamazepine) or increase (fluoxetine, paroxetine) plasma levels.

Haloperidol

Haloperidol is usually required only if a diagnosis of psychosis has been made. The medication can make some substance intoxications (eg, with phencyclidine) worse and may cause dystonia. 

A liquid concentrate, which has rapid absorption may be used if the patient can take the medication orally.

Respiratory depression does not occur.

Olanzapine

Some clinicians give the medication IV in 5-mg doses.

Ziprasidone

ECG monitoring may be needed.

Concomitant use with carbamazepine and ketoconazole should be avoided.

Benzodiazepines

Lorazepam

IV is preferred because absorption from IM injection may be erratic.

Respiratory depression is possible.

Midazolam

IV is preferred because absorption from IM injection may be erratic.

Respiratory depression is possible.

