skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Лікарські препарати при хворобі Альцгеймера

Drug Name

Starting Dose

Maximum Dose

Comments

Donepezil

5 mg orally once a day

23 mg once a day (for moderate to severe Alzheimer disease)

Generally well-tolerated but can cause nausea or diarrhea

Galantamine

4 mg orally twice a day

Extended-release: 8 mg once a day in the am

12 mg twice a day

Extended-release: 24 mg once a day in the am

Possibly more beneficial for behavioral symptoms than other medications

Modulates nicotinic receptors and appears to stimulate release of acetylcholine and enhances its effect

Memantine

5 mg orally twice a day

10 mg twice a day

Used in patients with moderate to severe Alzheimer disease

Rivastigmine

Liquid or capsule: 1.5 mg twice a day

Patch: 4.6 mg/24 hours

Liquid or capsule: 6 mg twice a day

Patch: 13.3 mg/24 hours

Available in liquid solution and a patch

Серед цих тем