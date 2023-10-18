Лікарські препарати при хворобі Альцгеймера
Drug Name
Starting Dose
Maximum Dose
Comments
Donepezil
5 mg orally once a day
23 mg once a day (for moderate to severe Alzheimer disease)
Generally well-tolerated but can cause nausea or diarrhea
Galantamine
4 mg orally twice a day
Extended-release: 8 mg once a day in the am
12 mg twice a day
Extended-release: 24 mg once a day in the am
Possibly more beneficial for behavioral symptoms than other medications
Modulates nicotinic receptors and appears to stimulate release of acetylcholine and enhances its effect
Memantine
5 mg orally twice a day
10 mg twice a day
Used in patients with moderate to severe Alzheimer disease
Rivastigmine
Liquid or capsule: 1.5 mg twice a day
Patch: 4.6 mg/24 hours
Liquid or capsule: 6 mg twice a day
Patch: 13.3 mg/24 hours
Available in liquid solution and a patch