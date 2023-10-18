Лікарські засоби та рослинні препарати, які можуть спричинити втрату ваги
Category
Examples
Prescription medications
Antiretroviral drugs, cancer chemotherapy drugs, digoxin, exenatide, levodopa, liraglutide, metformin, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), topiramate, zonisamide
Withdrawal after chronic high-dose psychotropic drugs
Herbal products and over-the-counter medications
Aloe, berberine, caffeine, cascara, chitosan, chromium, dandelion, ephedra, 5-hydroxytryptophan, garcinia, guarana, guar gum, glucomannan, herbal diuretics, ma huang, pyruvate, St. John's wort, yerba mate
Drugs of abuse
Alcohol, amphetamines, cocaine, opioids