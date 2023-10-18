Механізми регургітації тристулкового клапана
Type
Typical Mechanism
Right Ventricular Size, Systolic Function
Potential Treatment*
Primary
Valvular
Abnormal leaflets
Initially normal
Usually replacement
Secondary
Atrial
Dilated annulus
Initially normal
Tricuspid valve annuloplasty
Ventricular
Tethered (restricted) leaflets
Dilated and impaired
Edge-to-edge repair (under development) or replacement
Pacemaker lead associated
Lead interferes with valve function or damages leaflets
Variable
Lead extraction and tricuspid valve replacement
* Patient selection based upon patient characteristics is critical, and individualization of therapy is necessary.