Механізми регургітації тристулкового клапана

Type

Typical Mechanism

Right Ventricular Size, Systolic Function

Potential Treatment*

Primary

Valvular

Abnormal leaflets

Initially normal

Usually replacement

Secondary

Atrial

Dilated annulus

Initially normal

Tricuspid valve annuloplasty

Ventricular

Tethered (restricted) leaflets

Dilated and impaired

Edge-to-edge repair (under development) or replacement

Pacemaker lead associated

Lead interferes with valve function or damages leaflets

Variable

Lead extraction and tricuspid valve replacement

* Patient selection based upon patient characteristics is critical, and individualization of therapy is necessary.

