Коефіцієнти материнської смертності в окремих країнах за 2020 рік

Country

Maternal Mortality Ratios*

Australia

3

Canada

11

China

23

Germany

4

Greece

8

Israel

3

Japan

4

Mexico

59

Netherlands

4

New Zealand

7

Poland

2

Puerto Rico

34

Qatar

8

Russian Federation

14

Spain

3

Sweden

5

Switzerland

7

Türkiye

17

United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

10

United States

21

* Maternal mortality ratio refers to the number of women who die from pregnancy-related causes during pregnancy or within 42 days of the end of the pregnancy per 100,000 live births. In 2020, ratios ranged from 2 (Poland) to 1223 (South Sudan) per 100,000 live births (countries not shown).

Reference: Trends in maternal mortality 2000 to 2020: Estimates by WHO, UNICEF, UNFPA, World Bank Group and UNDESA/Population Division. Geneva: World Health Organization; 2023.

