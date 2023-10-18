Порівняння результатів червоного прапорця з причиною головного болю
Suggestive Findings
Causes
Neurologic symptoms or signs (eg, altered mental status, confusion, neurogenic weakness, diplopia, papilledema, focal neurologic deficits)
Encephalitis, subdural hematoma, subarachnoid hemorrhage, cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, intracerebral hemorrhage, tumor, other intracranial mass, increased intracranial pressure
Immunosuppression or cancer
Central nervous system infection, metastases
Meningismus
Meningitis, subarachnoid hemorrhage, subdural empyema
Onset of headache after age 50
Increased risk of a serious cause (eg, tumor, giant cell arteritis)
Thunderclap headache (severe headache that peaks within a few seconds)
Subarachnoid hemorrhage
Combination of fever, weight loss, visual disturbances, jaw claudication, temporal artery tenderness, and proximal myalgias
Giant cell arteritis
Systemic symptoms (eg, fever, weight loss)
Cancer, HIV, AIDS
Progressively worsening headache
Secondary headache
Red eye and halos around lights