Порівняння результатів червоного прапорця з причиною головного болю

Suggestive Findings

Causes

Neurologic symptoms or signs (eg, altered mental status, confusion, neurogenic weakness, diplopia, papilledema, focal neurologic deficits)

Encephalitis, subdural hematoma, subarachnoid hemorrhage, cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, intracerebral hemorrhage, tumor, other intracranial mass, increased intracranial pressure

Immunosuppression or cancer

Central nervous system infection, metastases

Meningismus

Meningitis, subarachnoid hemorrhage, subdural empyema

Onset of headache after age 50

Increased risk of a serious cause (eg, tumor, giant cell arteritis)

Thunderclap headache (severe headache that peaks within a few seconds)

Subarachnoid hemorrhage

Combination of fever, weight loss, visual disturbances, jaw claudication, temporal artery tenderness, and proximal myalgias

Giant cell arteritis

Systemic symptoms (eg, fever, weight loss)

Cancer, HIV, AIDS

Progressively worsening headache

Secondary headache

Red eye and halos around lights

Acute angle-closure glaucoma

