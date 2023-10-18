skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Прояви відторгнення трансплантата печінки за категоріями

Rejection Category

Manifestations

Hyperacute

Fever, very elevated liver function test results (AST, bilirubin), coagulopathy

Accelerated

Fever, coagulopathy, very elevated liver test results (AST, bilirubin), ascites

Acute

Anorexia, pain, fever, jaundice, light (clay)-colored stools, dark urine, elevated liver test results (AST, bilirubin)

Chronic

Jaundice, vanishing bile duct syndrome (with elevated bilirubin, alkaline phosphatase, and gamma-glutamyl transpeptidase), slightly elevated liver test results (AST, bilirubin), ascites

AST = aspartate aminotransferase.

