Прояви відторгнення трансплантата печінки за категоріями
Rejection Category
Manifestations
Hyperacute
Fever, very elevated liver function test results (AST, bilirubin), coagulopathy
Accelerated
Fever, coagulopathy, very elevated liver test results (AST, bilirubin), ascites
Acute
Anorexia, pain, fever, jaundice, light (clay)-colored stools, dark urine, elevated liver test results (AST, bilirubin)
Chronic
Jaundice, vanishing bile duct syndrome (with elevated bilirubin, alkaline phosphatase, and gamma-glutamyl transpeptidase), slightly elevated liver test results (AST, bilirubin), ascites
AST = aspartate aminotransferase.