Основні групи кістозних нефропатій
Disorder
Clinical Features
Autosomal dominant
Flank and abdominal pain
Large kidneys with multiple bilateral cysts
Extrarenal cysts (liver, pancreas, intestine)
Cerebral aneurysms
ESKD during adulthood
Branchio-oto-renal syndrome (BOR syndrome or Melnick-Fraser syndrome)
Branchial fistulas and cysts
Preauricular pits or tags
Hearing loss
Familial renal hamartomas
Primary hyperparathyroidism
Ossifying fibromas of the jaw
Autosomal dominant tubulointerstitial kidney disease (ADTKD)
Small to normal-sized kidneys
Polydipsia and polyuria
Absent-to-mild proteinuria
Bland urinary sediment
No severe hypertension during early stages
Nocturia or enuresis in children
ESKD during adulthood
Gout for most variants
Benign tumors of the brain, kidneys, and skin
Angiomyolipomas of the kidneys
Hemangioblastoma proliferation in the retina, brain, spinal cord, and adrenal glands
Autosomal recessive
Alström syndrome
Autosomal recessive polycystic kidney disease
Large kidneys with multiple bilateral cysts
ESKD during childhood
Bardet-Biedl syndrome
Intellectual disability
Retinopathy
Obesity
Polydactyly
Ellis–van Creveld syndrome
Short-limb dwarfism
Heart defects frequently
Ivemark syndrome
Spleen agenesis
Cyanotic heart disease
Gut malrotation
Jeune syndrome (asphyxiating thoracic dystrophy)
Dwarfism involving the chest, arms, and legs
Joubert syndrome
Intellectual disability
Hypotonia
Irregular breathing
Eye movement abnormalities
Meckel-Gruber syndrome
Occipital encephalocele
Polydactyly
Craniofacial dysplasia
Small to normal-sized kidneys
Polydipsia and polyuria
Mild proteinuria with benign urinary sediment
ESKD possibly during childhood
Zellweger syndrome (cerebrohepatorenal syndrome)
Brain and liver defects
Developmental delay
High serum iron and copper levels
Hypotonia
Other congenital*
Cysts of nontubular origin (includes glomerular, subcapsular, and pyelocalyceal cysts)
Various clinical characteristics
Malformation syndromes
Various clinical characteristics
Tubular dilations and cysts of collecting ducts
Associated renal tubular acidosis type 1 and renal calculi
Does not progress to ESKD
Multicystic dysplastic kidney
Unilateral nonreniform mass of cysts and connective tissue, with typically absent functioning renal tissue
Oral-facial-digital syndrome (can follow multiple inheritance patterns including X-linked, autosomal dominant, or autosomal recessive)
Partial clefts in lip, tongue, and alveolar ridges
Hypoplasia of nasal cartilage
Microcysts in kidneys
Associated with urinary structural obstruction or metanephric malformation
Degree of dysplasia asymmetric between kidneys
Profound developmental delay
Malformations of the head, face, hands, and feet
Acquired
Multiple cysts
Associated with long-term dialysis, usually after > 10 years
High risk of renal cell carcinoma
Cysts associated with tumors
For example, with renal cell carcinoma or nephroblastoma
Solitary simple cysts
Low risk of chronic kidney disease and hypertension
Associated with aging
* Caused by, eg, sporadic mutations, chromosomal abnormalities, teratogens, or unknown mechanisms.
ESKD = end-stage kidney disease.