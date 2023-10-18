Основні ознаки двох найпоширеніших печінкових порфірій
Porphyria
Presenting Symptoms
Exacerbating Factors
Most Important Screening Tests*
Treatment
Acute intermittent porphyria
Neurovisceral (intermittent, acute)
Alcohol ingestion
Fasting/crash dieting
Gastric sleeve or bypass surgery
Infections
Medications (mostly cytochrome P-450 inducers)
Organic solvents
Physical or emotional stress/intercurrent illness
Progesterone/progestogens
Urinary PBG and creatinine†
Glucose
Heme
Givosiran
Porphyria cutanea tarda
Blistering skin lesions (chronic)
Alcohol ingestion
Estrogens
Halogenated hydrocarbons
Hepatitis C virus
HIV
Iron
Smoking
Urinary or plasma porphyrins
Direct-acting antivirals to cure hepatitis C virus infection
Low-dose chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine
Phlebotomy
* In symptomatic phase.
† Creatinine is obtained to normalize urinary PBG levels since urinary dilution varies.
PBG = porphobilinogen.