Заходи щодо способу життя, які допомагають запобігти поширеним хронічним захворюванням*
Measure
Examples of Diseases
Smoking cessation
Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (coronary artery disease, stroke), cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes mellitus type 2, hypertension, osteoporosis
Achievement of and maintainenance of a desirable body weight
Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (coronary artery disease, stroke), cancer, diabetes mellitus type 2, hypertension, osteoarthritis
Reduction of dietary saturated fat and avoidance of trans fats
Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (coronary artery disease, stroke), cancer, diabetes mellitus type 2, hypertension
Increased intake of fruits, vegetables, and fiber
Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (coronary artery disease, stroke), cancer (possibly), hypertension
Increased aerobic exercise
Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (coronary artery disease, stroke), cancer
Reduction of dietary sodium
Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (coronary artery disease, stroke), hypertension
Reduced intake of salt- or smoke-cured food
Cancer
Minimized radiation and sun exposure
Cancer
Muscle strengthening and stretching
Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (coronary artery disease, stroke), dyslipidemia (hyperlipidemia), osteoarthritis
Adequate calcium and vitamin D intake and sun exposure
Osteoporosis
Regular weight-bearing exercise
Osteoporosis
Limited caffeine intake
Osteoporosis
* Recommendations in the table rely mainly on the USPSTF and sometimes on the CDC and other organizations.