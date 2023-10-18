skip to main content
Заходи щодо способу життя, які допомагають запобігти поширеним хронічним захворюванням*

Measure

Examples of Diseases

Smoking cessation

Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (coronary artery disease, stroke), cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes mellitus type 2, hypertension, osteoporosis

Achievement of and maintainenance of a desirable body weight

Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (coronary artery disease, stroke), cancer, diabetes mellitus type 2, hypertension, osteoarthritis

Reduction of dietary saturated fat and avoidance of trans fats

Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (coronary artery disease, stroke), cancer, diabetes mellitus type 2, hypertension

Increased intake of fruits, vegetables, and fiber

Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (coronary artery disease, stroke), cancer (possibly), hypertension

Increased aerobic exercise

Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (coronary artery disease, stroke), cancer

Reduction of dietary sodium

Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (coronary artery disease, stroke), hypertension

Reduced intake of salt- or smoke-cured food

Cancer

Minimized radiation and sun exposure

Cancer

Muscle strengthening and stretching

Osteoarthritis

Moderate physical activity

Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (coronary artery disease, stroke), dyslipidemia (hyperlipidemia), osteoarthritis

Adequate calcium and vitamin D intake and sun exposure

Osteoporosis

Regular weight-bearing exercise

Osteoporosis

Limited caffeine intake

Osteoporosis

* Recommendations in the table rely mainly on the USPSTF and sometimes on the CDC and other organizations.

