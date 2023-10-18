Шкала Лоутона для оцінювання інструментальної повсякденної діяльності
Activity
Description
Score*
Using the telephone
Uses a telephone, including looking up and dialing numbers
1
Dials a few familiar numbers
1
Answers the telephone but does not dial
1
Does not use the telephone
0
Shopping
Does all the shopping without help
1
Shops for small items without help
0
Needs to be accompanied whenever shopping
0
Cannot do any shopping
0
Preparing food
Plans, prepares, and serves adequate meals without help
1
If given the ingredients, prepares adequate meals
0
Heat and serves prepared meals or prepares meals but ones that are nutritionally inadequate
0
Needs someone to prepare and serve meals
0
Doing household tasks
Does household tasks without help or occasionally with help for physically demanding tasks (eg, washing windows)
1
Does light housework (eg, dish washing, dusting)
1
Does light housework but does not keep the house adequately clean
1
Needs help with all household tasks
1
Does not do any household tasks
0
Doing laundry
Does laundry without help
1
Washes small items (eg, stockings)
1
Needs someone to do all laundry
0
Traveling other than by walking
Uses public transportation without help or drives a car
1
Calls for taxis but does not use other public transportation
1
Uses public transportation if accompanied by someone to help
1
Travels only by taxi or car and only if helped by someone
0
Does not travel
0
Taking prescription medications as directed
Takes the correct doses of prescribed medications at the correct time without help
1
Takes prescribed medications if they are prepared in advance in separate dosage
0
Cannot dispense the prescribed medications
0
Managing money
Manages finances (eg, making a budget, writing checks, paying rent, keeping track of income) without help
1
Buys small items needed on a daily basis but requires help with banking and major purchases
1
Cannot manage money
0
* People are asked to choose the description that most closely matches their highest functional level. Tasks are scored as either 1 (if they can do a task) or 0 (if they cannot).
A summary score ranges from 0 (low function, dependent) to 8 (high function, independent) for women and 0 to 5 for men. The score identifies areas of need in regard to care and support.
Adapted from Lawton MP, Brody EM: Assessment of older people: Self-maintaining and instrumental activities of daily living. Gerontologist 9 (3):179–186, 1969.