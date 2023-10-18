skip to main content
Шкала Лоутона для оцінювання інструментальної повсякденної діяльності

Activity

Description

Score*

Using the telephone

Uses a telephone, including looking up and dialing numbers

1

Dials a few familiar numbers

1

Answers the telephone but does not dial

1

Does not use the telephone

0

Shopping

Does all the shopping without help

1

Shops for small items without help

0

Needs to be accompanied whenever shopping

0

Cannot do any shopping

0

Preparing food

Plans, prepares, and serves adequate meals without help

1

If given the ingredients, prepares adequate meals

0

Heat and serves prepared meals or prepares meals but ones that are nutritionally inadequate

0

Needs someone to prepare and serve meals

0

Doing household tasks

Does household tasks without help or occasionally with help for physically demanding tasks (eg, washing windows)

1

Does light housework (eg, dish washing, dusting)

1

Does light housework but does not keep the house adequately clean

1

Needs help with all household tasks

1

Does not do any household tasks

0

Doing laundry

Does laundry without help

1

Washes small items (eg, stockings)

1

Needs someone to do all laundry

0

Traveling other than by walking

Uses public transportation without help or drives a car

1

Calls for taxis but does not use other public transportation

1

Uses public transportation if accompanied by someone to help

1

Travels only by taxi or car and only if helped by someone

0

Does not travel

0

Taking prescription medications as directed

Takes the correct doses of prescribed medications at the correct time without help

1

Takes prescribed medications if they are prepared in advance in separate dosage

0

Cannot dispense the prescribed medications

0

Managing money

Manages finances (eg, making a budget, writing checks, paying rent, keeping track of income) without help

1

Buys small items needed on a daily basis but requires help with banking and major purchases

1

Cannot manage money

0

* People are asked to choose the description that most closely matches their highest functional level. Tasks are scored as either 1 (if they can do a task) or 0 (if they cannot).

A summary score ranges from 0 (low function, dependent) to 8 (high function, independent) for women and 0 to 5 for men. The score identifies areas of need in regard to care and support.

Adapted from Lawton MP, Brody EM: Assessment of older people: Self-maintaining and instrumental activities of daily living. Gerontologist 9 (3):179–186, 1969.

