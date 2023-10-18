Алергія на латекс
Latex allergy is an exaggerated immune response to water-soluble proteins in latex products (eg, rubber gloves, dental dams, condoms, tubing for respiratory equipment, catheters, enema tips with inflatable latex cuffs).
Beginning in the late 1980s, incidence increased among health care professionals when emphasis on universal precautions resulted in routine use of latex gloves.
Reactions to latex may be
Acute reactions cause urticaria and anaphylaxis; delayed reactions cause dermatitis.
After health care professionals wear latex gloves, the skin often becomes irritated and crusted, but this reaction is usually chemical irritation, not latex allergy.
Diagnosis of latex allergy is based primarily on history. Skin testing and assays for detecting IgE antilatex antibodies are available.
Treatment is avoidance of latex. For the most part, health care institutions are now latex-free, and the incidence of latex allergy has dramatically decreased.*
*See Raulf M: Current state of occupational latex allergy. Curr Opin Allergy Clin Immunol 20 (2):112–116, 2020.