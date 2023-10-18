Лабораторні та клінічні дані при деяких захворюваннях, що викликають гіперкальціємію
Cause
Findings
Primary hyperparathyroidism
Serum Ca elevated, but < 12 mg/dL (< 3 mmol/L)
Ionized serum Ca > 5.2 mg/dL (> 1.7 mmol/L)
Low serum PO4 (particularly with high renal PO4 excretion)
High alkaline phosphatase (often)
Inappropriately high PTH
Normal or high urinary Ca excretion
Secondary hyperparathyroidism
Serum Ca low, normal, or high, but < 12 mg/dL (< 3mmol/L)
Ionized serum Ca > 5.2 mg/dL (> 1.3 mmol/L)
High serum PO4 (particularly with high renal PO4 excretion)
High alkaline phosphatase (often)
Inappropriately high PTH
Normal or high urinary Ca excretion
Chronic kidney disease (typically)
Humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy
Serum Ca > 12 mg/dL (> 3 mmol/L)
Low PTH
Normal or low PO4
Elevated PTH-related peptide
Possibly metabolic alkalosis, hypochloremia, and hypoalbuminemia
Familial hypocalciuric hypercalcemia
Ratio of Ca clearance to creatinine clearance of < 1%
Hypermagnesemia (often)
High or normal PTH
Life-long and asymptomatic hypercalcemia
Hypercalcemia without hypercalciuria in patients and family members
Milk-alkali syndrome
No hypercalciuria
Metabolic alkalosis
Azotemia (occasionally)
Low PTH (usually)
Normalization of serum Ca when Ca and alkali ingestion stops
High intake of Ca antacids (typically)
Ca = calcium; PO4 = phosphate; PTH =parathyroid hormone.