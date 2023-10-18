Класифікація гострого інфаркту міокарда за Кіліпом*
Class
PAO2†
Clinical Description
1
Normal
No clinical evidence of left ventricular (LV) failure
2
Slightly reduced
Mild to moderate LV failure
3
Abnormal
Severe LV failure, pulmonary edema
4
Severely abnormal
Cardiogenic shock: hypotension, tachycardia, mental obtundation, cool extremities, oliguria, hypoxia
* Determined by repeated examination of the patient during the course of illness.
† Determined while the patient is breathing room air.
Modified from Killip T, Kimball JT: Treatment of myocardial infarction in a coronary care unit. A two-year experience with 250 patients. The American Journal of Cardiology 20:457–464, 1967.