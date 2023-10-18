skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Класифікація гострого інфаркту міокарда за Кіліпом*

Class

PAO2†

Clinical Description

1

Normal

No clinical evidence of left ventricular (LV) failure

2

Slightly reduced

Mild to moderate LV failure

3

Abnormal

Severe LV failure, pulmonary edema

4

Severely abnormal

Cardiogenic shock: hypotension, tachycardia, mental obtundation, cool extremities, oliguria, hypoxia

* Determined by repeated examination of the patient during the course of illness.

† Determined while the patient is breathing room air.

Modified from Killip T, Kimball JT: Treatment of myocardial infarction in a coronary care unit. A two-year experience with 250 patients. The American Journal of Cardiology 20:457–464, 1967.

Серед цих тем