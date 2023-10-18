Внутрішньовенні препарати для дітей із тяжкою гіпертензією та симптомами або ознаками ураження органів-мішеней
Drug (Class)
Dose
Adverse Effects
Comments
First-line drugs
Labetalol (combined alpha- and beta-adrenergic blocker)
Infusion: 0.25–3 mg/kg/hour IV; Initiate at low end dose and gradually titrate as needed to control blood pressure
Bolus: 0.2–1 mg/kg IV every 10 to 20 minutes, increasing up to 40 mg/dose if needed
May cause bradycardia, wheezing
Relative contraindications for or caution should be used in patients with asthma or heart failure.
Nicardipine (calcium channel blocker)
Infusion: Initially 0.5–1 mcg/kg/minute IV (may give initial one-time bolus of 30 mcg/kg not to exceed 2 mg prior to infusion) titrate upward every 15 to 30 minutes to maximum 4 mcg/kg/minute
May cause reflex tachycardia
May raise cyclosporine/tacrolimus levels
Nicardipine is better for infants, children with lung disease, or children with significant asthma.
2nd-line drugs
Hydralazine (direct vasodilator)
Bolus: 0.1–0.2 mg/kg up to 0.4 mg/kg per dose IV every 4 to 6 hours, maximum dose 20 mg (may be given IM but has an even slower onset of action)
Tachycardia, headache
Hydralazine is given only as a bolus because its longer onset of action time (4 hours) is not as helpful in emergency situations.
Response to this drug varies in effect and rate.
Sodium nitroprusside (direct vasodilator)
Infusion: Starting 0.3 to 0.5 mcg/kg/minute IV increase every 3 to 5 minutes as needed to a maximum dose of 10 mcg/kg/minute (typical dose 3 to 4 mcg/kg/minute)
Cyanide toxicity with prolonged use (> 72 hours) or in renal failure
May increase intracranial pressure
This drug is difficult to use.
2nd- or 3rd-line drug
Esmolol (beta-adrenergic blocker)
Infusion: 100–500 mcg/kg/minute IV
May cause profound bradycardia
Esmolol is very short-acting, so constant infusion is needed.
This drug is contraindicated if a pheochromocytoma is possible.