Інтерпретація вибраних результатів оцінювання втомлюваності
Symptoms
Possible Causes
Tests to Consider*
Anorexia, abdominal pain, weight loss, or steatorrhea
Undernutrition secondary to gastrointestinal tract disorder, cancer
Endoscopy, MRI of abdomen, MRCP
Anorexia, abdominal pain, weight loss, orthostatic hypotension, skin hyperpigmentation
Adrenal insufficiency
Blood electrolyte, cortisol, and ACTH levels; Sometimes synthetic ACTH 1-24 (Cortrosyn®) stimulation test
Fever, night sweats, or weight loss
Infection, rheumatologic disorder (including vasculitis)
Chest x-ray, CBC, ESR, blood or other cultures, rheumatoid factor and ANA
Dyspnea with cough or hemoptysis
HIV/AIDS (with Pneumocystis jirovecii pneumonia), fungal pneumonia, tuberculosis, COVID-19
Chest x-ray, chest CT or PET-CT, HIV test, sputum cytology and/or culture, pulmonary function tests, PPD, molecular test for SARS-CoV-2
Dyspnea, orthopnea, and/or edema
Chest x-ray, renal function tests, echocardiography (if orthopnea)
Dyspnea, Roth spots, Janeway lesions, new or changing heart murmurs, IV drug use
Multiple blood cultures, echocardiography
Decreased exercise tolerance with dyspnea on exertion, pallor
Anemia
CBC
Generalized lymphadenopathy
HIV test, CBC, EBV serologic tests
Combined arthritis, rash, and/or other organ involvement
Rheumatologic disorder (including vasculitis)
CBC, ESR, rheumatoid factor, ANA
Jaundice, ascites, confusion
Liver tests, viral hepatitis serologies
Polydipsia, polyuria, increased appetite, weight gain or loss
Fasting plasma glucose level, HbA1C, glucose tolerance testing
Cold intolerance, weight gain, constipation, coarse skin
Hypothyroidism, pituitary insufficiency
Thyroid function tests
Weight loss or atrial fibrillation in older patient
Hyperthyroidism (including apathetic)
Thyroid function tests
Fatigue worse with exposure to heat, past neurologic symptoms (eg, numbness, ataxia, weakness), particularly > 1 episode
Brain and/or spinal cord MRI with contrast
Headache, jaw claudication, temporal artery tenderness or thickening, and/or muscle pains in an older adult
ESR, brain MRI or CT, temporal artery biopsy
Anxiety, sadness, anorexia, unexplained sleep disturbance
Anxiety, depression, domestic violence, somatization disorder
Clinical evaluation
Recent sore throat, lymphadenopathy, splenomegaly
Mononucleosis, myalgic encephalomyelitis/systemic exertion intolerance disease/chronic fatigue syndrome
EBV serologic tests; CBC, ESR, TSH, chemistries (as for suspected chronic fatigue syndrome)
Lymphadenopathy, splenomegaly
EBV serologic tests, sometimes CMV antibody testing
Frequent or opportunistic infections, candidiasis, lymphadenopathy, splenomegaly
HIV testing
Chronic, widespread musculoskeletal extra-articular pain, trigger points, irritable bowel symptoms, migraines, anxiety
ESR or C-reactive protein, CK, TSH, hepatitis C serology
Weight loss, steatorrhea, inadequate oral intake
Plasma albumin, total lymphocyte and CD4 counts, serum transferrin, serum vitamin B12, serum iron, serum folate, fecal elastase measurement
Constipation, lethargy, bone pain (eg, at night)
Serum chemistries, including calcium
Postexertional malaise, unrefreshing sleep, difficulty with concentration or short-term memory, orthostatic intolerance, sore throat, myalgias, headaches
Myalgic encephalomyelitis/systemic exertion intolerance disease/chronic fatigue syndrome
CBC, ESR, TSH, serum electrolytes, glucose, calcium, renal and liver tests
* Choice of specific tests is dictated by which causes are clinically suspected.
ACTH = adrenocorticotropic hormone; ANA = antinuclear antibodies; CBC = complete blood count; CK = creatine kinase; CMV = cytomegalovirus; EBV = Epstein-Barr virus; ESR = erythrocyte sedimentation rate; MRCP = magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography; PET = positron emission tomography; PPD = purified protein derivative; TSH = thyroid-stimulating hormone.