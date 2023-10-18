Початкова психіатрична оцінка
Area
Elements
Psychiatric history
Current diagnoses
Relevant past psychiatric history (eg, psychotic symptoms, manic episodes)
Previous treatments, including medications, procedures (eg, electroconvulsive therapy), and hospitalizations
General medical history
Current and past medical conditions and treatments
New-onset physical symptoms
Recent health changes (eg, pregnancy, menopause)
Current medications and any relevant past medications
Review of systems
Social history
Living arrangements (eg, alone, with family, in group home or shelter, on street)
Relationship history, including quality and stability of marriage (or marriages) or significant relationships
Pattern of social life (eg, quality and frequency of interaction with friends and family)
Employment history, including stability and effectiveness at work
Education level and educational history (eg, current status as student, completion of educational milestones [eg, high school diploma, completion of college degree, if begun], reasons for any difficulties in school)
Legal history, including arrests and incarcerations
Other social determinants of health (eg, financial stability, health care access, social and community environment)
Family history
Known diagnoses, including psychiatric disorders
Response to the usual vicissitudes of life
Divorce, job loss, death of friends and family, illness, other failures, setbacks, and losses
Developmental history
Family composition and atmosphere during childhood
Behavior during schooling
Handling of different family and social roles
Sexual adaptation and experiences
Current and past history of substance misuse
Current or past use or misuse of tobacco, alcohol, and/or illicit and/or recreational drugs
Potential for harm to self or others
Suicidal thoughts, plans, and intent
Prior suicide attempts and means used
Intent to harm others