MSD Довідник
Початкова психіатрична оцінка

Area

Elements

Psychiatric history

Current diagnoses

Relevant past psychiatric history (eg, psychotic symptoms, manic episodes)

Previous treatments, including medications, procedures (eg, electroconvulsive therapy), and hospitalizations

General medical history

Current and past medical conditions and treatments

New-onset physical symptoms

Recent health changes (eg, pregnancy, menopause)

Current medications and any relevant past medications

Review of systems

Social history

Living arrangements (eg, alone, with family, in group home or shelter, on street)

Relationship history, including quality and stability of marriage (or marriages) or significant relationships

Pattern of social life (eg, quality and frequency of interaction with friends and family)

Employment history, including stability and effectiveness at work

Education level and educational history (eg, current status as student, completion of educational milestones [eg, high school diploma, completion of college degree, if begun], reasons for any difficulties in school)

Legal history, including arrests and incarcerations

Other social determinants of health (eg, financial stability, health care access, social and community environment)

Family history

Known diagnoses, including psychiatric disorders

Response to the usual vicissitudes of life

Divorce, job loss, death of friends and family, illness, other failures, setbacks, and losses

Developmental history

Family composition and atmosphere during childhood

Behavior during schooling

Handling of different family and social roles

Sexual adaptation and experiences

Current and past history of substance misuse

Current or past use or misuse of tobacco, alcohol, and/or illicit and/or recreational drugs

Potential for harm to self or others

Suicidal thoughts, plans, and intent

Prior suicide attempts and means used

Intent to harm others

