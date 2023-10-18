Первинні та додаткові лабораторні дослідження при імунодефіциті
Type
Initial Tests
Additional Tests
IgG, IgM, IgA, and IgE levels
Isohemagglutinin titers
Antibody response to vaccine antigens (eg, Haemophilus influenzae type b, tetanus, diphtheria, conjugated and nonconjugated pneumococcal, and meningococcal antigens)
B-cell phenotyping and count using flow cytometry and monoclonal antibodies to B cells
Flow cytometry for CD40 and CD40 ligand
Evaluation for mutations in various genes, including BTK and NEMO
Sweat test
Absolute lymphocyte count
Delayed hypersensitivity skin tests (eg, using Candida)
Chest radiograph for size of thymus in infants only
T-cell phenotyping and count using flow cytometry and monoclonal antibodies to T cells and subsets
T-cell proliferative response to mitogens
TREC test (a genetic test that identifies infants with abnormal T cells or a low T-cell count due to SCID or other disorders)
Phagocytic cell count and morphology
Flow cytometric oxidative burst measurement using dihydrorhodamine 123 (DHR) or nitroblue tetrazolium (NBT)
Flow cytometry for CD18 and CD15
Neutrophil chemotaxis
C3 level
C4 level
CH50 activity (for total activity of the classical pathway) and AH50 activity (for total activity of the alternate complement pathways)
C1 inhibitor level and function
C1q
Specific component assays
AH50 = alternate complement hemolytic assay; BTK = Bruton tyrosine kinase; C = complement; CH = hemolytic complement; Ig = immunoglobulin; NEMO = nuclear factor–kappa-B essential modulator; SCID = severe combined immunodeficiency; TREC = T-cell receptor excision circle.