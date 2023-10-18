skip to main content
Первинні та додаткові лабораторні дослідження при імунодефіциті

Type

Initial Tests

Additional Tests

Humoral immunity deficiency

IgG, IgM, IgA, and IgE levels

Isohemagglutinin titers

Antibody response to vaccine antigens (eg, Haemophilus influenzae type b, tetanus, diphtheria, conjugated and nonconjugated pneumococcal, and meningococcal antigens)

B-cell phenotyping and count using flow cytometry and monoclonal antibodies to B cells

Flow cytometry for CD40 and CD40 ligand

Evaluation for mutations in various genes, including BTK and NEMO

Sweat test

Cellular immunity deficiency

Absolute lymphocyte count

Delayed hypersensitivity skin tests (eg, using Candida)

HIV testing

Chest radiograph for size of thymus in infants only

T-cell phenotyping and count using flow cytometry and monoclonal antibodies to T cells and subsets

T-cell proliferative response to mitogens

TREC test (a genetic test that identifies infants with abnormal T cells or a low T-cell count due to SCID or other disorders)

Phagocytic cell defects

Phagocytic cell count and morphology

Flow cytometric oxidative burst measurement using dihydrorhodamine 123 (DHR) or nitroblue tetrazolium (NBT)

Flow cytometry for CD18 and CD15

Neutrophil chemotaxis

Complement deficiency

C3 level

C4 level

CH50 activity (for total activity of the classical pathway) and AH50 activity (for total activity of the alternate complement pathways)

C1 inhibitor level and function

C1q

Specific component assays

AH50 = alternate complement hemolytic assay; BTK = Bruton tyrosine kinase; C = complement; CH = hemolytic complement; Ig = immunoglobulin; NEMO = nuclear factor–kappa-B essential modulator; SCID = severe combined immunodeficiency; TREC = T-cell receptor excision circle.

