Показання до біопсії печінки*

Condition

Use

Unexplained liver test abnormalities

Diagnosis

Alcohol-related liver disease or nonalcohol-related fatty liver disease

Diagnosis and staging

Chronic hepatitis (viral or autoimmune)

Diagnosis and staging

Heavy metal storage disorders (eg, hemochromatosis, Wilson disease)

Diagnosis

Suspected rejection or another complication after liver transplantation

Diagnosis

Liver donor status

Evaluation

Hepatosplenomegaly of unknown cause

Diagnosis

Unexplained intrahepatic cholestasis (usually primary biliary cholangitis [primary biliary cirrhosis], primary sclerosing cholangitis or drug-induced liver injury)

Diagnosis

Suspected cancer or unexplained focal lesions

Diagnosis

Unexplained systemic illness (eg, fever of unknown origin, inflammatory or granulomatous disorders)

Diagnosis (culture is done)

Use of hepatotoxic medications (eg, methotrexate)

Monitoring

*Generally, biopsy is indicated for suspected liver abnormalities that are not identified by less invasive methods or that require histopathology for staging.

