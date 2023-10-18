Показання до біопсії печінки*
Condition
Use
Unexplained liver test abnormalities
Diagnosis
Alcohol-related liver disease or nonalcohol-related fatty liver disease
Diagnosis and staging
Chronic hepatitis (viral or autoimmune)
Diagnosis and staging
Heavy metal storage disorders (eg, hemochromatosis, Wilson disease)
Diagnosis
Suspected rejection or another complication after liver transplantation
Diagnosis
Liver donor status
Evaluation
Hepatosplenomegaly of unknown cause
Diagnosis
Unexplained intrahepatic cholestasis (usually primary biliary cholangitis [primary biliary cirrhosis], primary sclerosing cholangitis or drug-induced liver injury)
Diagnosis
Suspected cancer or unexplained focal lesions
Diagnosis
Unexplained systemic illness (eg, fever of unknown origin, inflammatory or granulomatous disorders)
Diagnosis (culture is done)
Use of hepatotoxic medications (eg, methotrexate)
Monitoring
*Generally, biopsy is indicated for suspected liver abnormalities that are not identified by less invasive methods or that require histopathology for staging.