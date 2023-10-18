skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Підвищений ризик суїциду при психічних розладах

Підвищений ризик суїциду при психічних розладах

Psychiatric Disorder or Condition

Increased Risk of Suicide (Compared to General Population)

Borderline personality disorder

45.1 (SMR)

Anorexia nervosa

31.0 in women (SMR)

Depression

19.7 (SMR)

Bipolar disorder

17.1 (SMR)

Alcohol use disorder

16.4 in women, 8.8 in men (SMR)

Opioid use

13.5 (SMR)

Schizophrenia

12.9 (SMR)

Anxiety disorders

3.3 (OR)

Bulimia nervosa

7.5 in women (SMR)

Posttraumatic stress disorder

2.5 (OR)

OR = Odds Ratio (ratio of the odds of suicide in the group with the specified disorder to the odds of suicide in the general population; with the odds of suicide in a group defined as the fraction of those who died by suicide over those who did not die by suicide); SMR = Standardized Mortality Ratio (proportion of observed deaths due to suicide in the group with the specified disorder to expected deaths due to suicide in a general reference population)

Adapted from Chesney E, Goodwin GM, Fazel S. Risks of all-cause and suicide mortality in mental disorders: a meta-review. World Psychiatry. 2014;13(2):153-160. doi:10.1002/wps.20128

OR = Odds Ratio (ratio of the odds of suicide in the group with the specified disorder to the odds of suicide in the general population; with the odds of suicide in a group defined as the fraction of those who died by suicide over those who did not die by suicide); SMR = Standardized Mortality Ratio (proportion of observed deaths due to suicide in the group with the specified disorder to expected deaths due to suicide in a general reference population)

Adapted from Chesney E, Goodwin GM, Fazel S. Risks of all-cause and suicide mortality in mental disorders: a meta-review. World Psychiatry. 2014;13(2):153-160. doi:10.1002/wps.20128

Серед цих тем